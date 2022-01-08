Google disagrees with Sonos patent decision and changes code The Register





The US International Trade Commission has stated that Google infringes five Sonos patents and has banned imports of products that rob Sonos home speakers from their intellectual property into the United States.

This week’s horrifying ruling from ITC Secretary Lisa Burton is:

These patents describe how to manage the volume of multiple audio players on your network from a hub like a controller, a pairing player, and so on.

Eddie Lazarus, Sonos Chief Legal Officer, told The New York Times: This is an all-out victory, very rare in patent proceedings.

Google manufactures gear in China and ships it to the United States. The harsh ruling seems to affect Google’s ability to import a variety of networked music playback devices, from Chromecast and Google Nest to Google Home and Pixel smartphones, but in reality, the impact of Google’s ban. It is unlikely that you will receive it. It will be valid in 60 days.

This is because Google promised to change its software and firmware to avoid infringing its intellectual property after the ITC warned last year that Google may have infringed Sonos’ patents. is.

These changes have been accepted by the ITC, and if they are properly placed, Google can continue to ship electronic devices. Changes include the removal of features somewhat described by Sonos patents.

We disagree with today’s decision, but we do not believe that the European Parliament Committee will approve the modified design and will not affect our ability to import or sell our products. A Google spokeswoman confirmed with The Register.

One of the changes removes the ability to adjust the volume of a group of Google-powered speakers using the centralized Google Home mobile app. Also, you cannot ask Google’s Smart Assistant to automatically turn the volume up or down.

“Instead of using the group volume controller, you’ll have to adjust each speaker individually, and you won’t be able to change the volume of the speaker group using the physical volume button on your phone,” Google said. increase.

Another change is during the setup of a device that already comes with the infringing firmware. “A few users need to use the Device Utility App (DUA) to complete the product installation and update. You may be prompted to download and run DUA. Your device is Wi-Fi. -Guarantees that you are connected to Fi and receive the latest software version. “

Sonos decided to hire Google in court after the internet giant refused to pay royalties for its use of the technology. The ITC’s ruling on the proceedings is final, but the legal dispute between the two companies is not over yet.

Google has counterclaimed Sonos for infringing five of its patents in a proceeding in Northern California. In return, Sonos filed another proceeding in western Texas, alleging that Google violated five other patents.

According to a Google spokeswoman, we seek further reviews and continue to protect ourselves from Sonos’ frivolous claims about our partnership and intellectual property.

Sonos had no further comments at the time of publication.

