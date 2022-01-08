Research shows that it wasn’t such a good time to become chief technology officer.





According to industry consultant Keith Townsend, the outage of Amazon Web Services in early December has taught important lessons to the new role of chief technology officer (CTO). “Are there any external mitigations that can make system design overly complex? The more complex the system design for high availability, the longer it takes to implement new features. With technical staff and business units. You need someone who can engage in these complex conversations .. You need to have a reputation and authority that influences both sides of the conversation. It’s at the CTO level and the engineer level. ”

The CTO has a broad role that overlaps with the role of Chief Information Officer and has emerged as a leader in the growth and feasibility of digital enterprises. A recent study of 5,000 CTOs and CIOs by the Institute for Business Value states that “CTOs have become one of the most strategic roles within an organization.” This “may be a revelation for some,” said the author of a report led by IBM Fellow Rashik Parmar. “But this positioning has been around for years. The CTO is tuned to lead a new virtual enterprise model, supported by a new post-digital approach to business opportunities.”

The CTO’s main responsibilities cited in the survey include C Suite and Board Advisory Board (88%), Software Development Lifecycle (72%), Cybersecurity (69%), Innovation Strategy (61%), And business continuity (59%). The CTO also adds data to the list of core responsibilities. 79% of CTO respondents report a leadership role in an organization’s data strategy, and 70% say their colleagues want data governance and stewardship.

In another study by the IBM Institute, which jointly ranked 3,000 CEOs, CTOs, and CIOs in the top three, Parmar and his co-authors add just behind the CFO and COO. Forty percent of CTOs now report directly to the CEO, and 67% of CTOs report directly to the C Suite rather than to business unit or regional leaders.

Where do the roles of CTO and CIO match and where do they differ? “The CTO focuses on a set of key responsibilities such as technology strategy, operations and architecture,” the study shows. “CIOs tend to have a wide range of responsibilities, from the C suite to the business unit. More than 70% of the technology leaders surveyed have back office applications such as supply chain, employee involvement, and end-user experience. Report that you are, and enable your workplace. “

Roles shared between the CTO and CEO include innovation strategies. Advisory Board for Data Privacy, Ecosystem Strategy, Software Development Life Cycle, Cyber ​​Security, C Suite and Board of Directors.

IBM research also found that CTOs and CIOs often work independently. Only 45% of CTOs show that they interact frequently with CIO responders. Similarly, only 41% of CIOs emphasize frequent interactions with CTO peers.

According to IBM researchers, CTOs are getting more attention than ever because of their relentless commitment to digital. “The role of technical leadership is increasingly divided between the CIO and the CTO, and the role of the CTO is relatively new in the C Suite,” they say. “Due to the strategic nature of their work, they are in a position to interact with senior executives, with 55% of those surveyed having the highest percentage of C-Sweet’s primary involvement with the CEO. It states that it is a relationship with the chief operating officer. ”

Future CTO responsibilities include: The IBM team said:

“Advise the CEO, C Suite, and Board of Directors on technology strategies and architectures.” “Invest in new technologies that enable organizations to carry out their core missions.” “Innovate through an accelerated discovery process. “Promote.” “Define the principles. To advance the design and implementation of new technologies and their responsible use.” “To solve business problems and generate ideas for new business models.” Build a useful partnership. ”

