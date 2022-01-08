Google presents new Doodle to physicist Stephen Hawking





Google praised the late physicist Stephen Hawking in Doodle on Saturday. Google image courtesy

January 8 (UPI)-Google celebrated the 80th anniversary of the birth of physicist, cosmologist and writer Stephen Hawking with a new Doodle on Saturday.

Hawking was born on this day in Oxford, England, in 1942. He died in 2018 at the age of 76.

Google’s home page has an image of the trademark wheelchair-riding Hawking against the backdrop of a spinning galaxy in space. Click on the graphic to see an animated video depicting Hawking’s lifelong scene.

Artist Matthew Cruickshank created Doodle.

“Today’s video Doodle honors one of the most influential scientists in history, British cosmologist, writer, and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking,” Google said.

“From the collision of black holes to the big bang, his theory of the origin and mechanics of the universe revolutionizes modern physics, and his best-selling books make this field widely accessible to millions of readers around the world. I made it. “

Hawking was known for his work as a theoretical physicist who studied the universe and black holes.

His expertise in astrophysics became famous in 1988 with the publication of his book Hawking, Traveling in Space. The book has become an international bestseller and has sold over 10 million copies in 35 languages.

Hawking was one of the rare scientists who gained fame as a pop star, conducted numerous television interviews, and appeared in The Simpsons, Futurama, and the Big Bang Theory.

He also became an advocate of the disability problem after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (more commonly known as ALS or Lugeric’s disease) in 1962. The disease gradually paralyzed him over decades, and he relied on wheelchairs for mobility and computers to speak and write.

Hawking was the subject of the 2014 biography Theory of Everything, with Eddie Redmayne as a physicist and Felicity Jones as his ex-wife Jane Wilde. Redmayne won the Oscar, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and British Academy Award for Best Actor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Science_News/2022/01/08/Google-Doodle-Stephen-Hawking/4611641652393/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos