Quid Raises $ 74 Million to Lend Technicians





Chuck Davis, Chairman and CEO of Prodege, who was appointed CEO in 2014 and previously played the same role at movie ticket retailer Fandango and the e-commerce website Shopzilla, is a member of Quid Proquart to consumers. I try to give permission.

Founded in 2005 as a charitable donation platform, the startup turned its focus a year later on launching search engines for entertainers and sports teams. Instead of using search engines, consumers have joined the raffle to win the product. In 2008, Prodege introduced its first rewards site, Swagbucks. The site provides members with cash back for completing surveys, purchasing gift cards, and shopping at approximately 1,500 partner retailers. Since then, the company has acquired six similar platforms and has paid a total of $ 1.8 billion to an audience of 120 million registered members.

In recent years, Prodege has been buying more as it seeks to expand its audience footprint. In 2020, I bought a Massachusetts-based Upromise. This is a cashback reward platform in the form of 529 college savings plans. Earlier that year, he launched Coupon Cause, a Santa Monica-based coupon cutter company affiliated with retailers such as Target and Amazon. Acquired in 2019, YSense will reward users for testing new services and watching product videos.

In December, the company announced a major investment from Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Both Great Hill and Prodege refused to disclose transaction details, but sources with transaction knowledge confirmed that Prodege was worth more than $ 1 billion.

Josef Gorowitz, founder and president of Prodege, says consumers are increasingly aware that data, attention and time are valuable. There are trillions of dollars built from it, [consumers] Now take advantage of it and see the opportunity to take some of it home.

However, the other half of the Prodeges business is based on understanding consumer behavior, polling users about their habits, and analyzing brand data. For example, Prodege members can earn $ 15 by registering with Dollar Shave Club, a Marina del Rey-based grooming product delivery service. Prodege can then investigate those new customers and send the results back to Dollar Shave Club to build a clearer picture of the consumer base.

Soon, the new on-demand desktop app will give enterprise clients direct access to their Prodege audience to design and host campaigns. That strategy can become the norm, as advertisers struggle to reach consumers who were once able to monitor almost instantly.

It’s no surprise that companies like Prodege are thriving in this environment, said Allison Schiff, editor-in-chief of AdExchanger, a digital ad analytics website. Schiff said many new start-ups in particular are looking to join an industry built on the idea that consumers are willing to share personal information in return for some compensation.

This service is becoming more and more valuable as technology companies continue to change their privacy landscape. Last spring, Apple introduced the App Tracking Transparency feature. This feature displays an alert asking the user to agree to be tracked online. This change meant that many brands and advertisers no longer had access to shoppers’ browsing activities, and which discounts and promotions led to their purchases. Meanwhile, Google has also announced plans to ban third-party cookies from Chrome web browsers.

According to a October report by marketing analytics firm AppsFlyer, 38% of iOS users running Apple’s updated software have opted in for data sharing and 62% have opted out.

Tina Moffett, lead analyst for corporate-to-consumer marketing at Forrester Research, says the gold standard for data is behavior. The pipeline is blocked by data deprivation and privacy measures.

Moffett said he expects more marketers to look to surveys and polls to protect privacy. What they miss is behavioral data about how much time consumers spend looking at products, or which products are paired in a shopping car.

Prodege isn’t complaining. The company receives about 5% for every purchase made on any of the seven platforms. In 2021, it generated approximately $ 300 million in revenue and added approximately 3,800 new customers.

Brands are willing to share, rather than put everything into Google’s profits, Gorowitz said. It builds relationships with consumers and they feel more comfortable sharing their data, their opinions and their time.

