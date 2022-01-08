MTU gets funding to extend COVID-19’s state sequence | News, Sports, Work





HOUGHTON — The University of Michigan will receive CDC funding over the next two years to increase the state’s ability to collect and analyze genetic data on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases to improve the state’s responsiveness. It is one of the universities.

Tech, University of Michigan, University of Michigan, and Wayne State University join the Michigan Sequencing Academic Partnership (MI-SAPPHIRE) project for public health innovation and response, including genomic sequencing of SARS-Cov-2 and other diseases. You will receive $ 18.5 million against it. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that it could spread. This will allow the state to see the emergence of variants such as Omicron sooner, said Elizabeth Hartel, director of MDDHS.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance and need for genomic sequencing, surveillance and epidemiological capabilities worldwide and here in Michigan,” she said in a statement. “The MDHHS Institute has rapidly expanded its efforts to identify variants of COVID-19 to support public health activities since the beginning of the pandemic. With MI-SAPPHIRE, the state has the ability to sequence and analyze. , And increase the number of pathogens that receive routine sequences, ensuring that different geographic areas throughout the state can be sampled. “

According to MDHHS, the State Institute has sequenced 23,000 COVID-19 samples since March 2020. The University of Michigan lab also conducted a pandemic-wide sequence to provide information about the COVID-19 variant.

“It’s great that all four universities have sequencing capabilities. So far, most of the sequencing has been done exclusively in state laboratories,” said Caryn Heldt, director of the Tech and Health Research Institute. Says. Leader of the new sequence lab. Heldt said Tech’s experience running the COVID-19 test lab on campus is likely to be a factor in the choice. About 20 faculty members, students and technicians will participate in the project.

Each university supports sequence processing. What they do with that sequencing will depend on their strengths, Helt said.

Through Tech’s Faculty of Forestry and Environmental Sciences, Helt will provide the university with special expertise in animal-borne diseases. The University of Computing also provides a computing infrastructure for data processing and storage.

“These are very large datasets, so all these genomic sequences need to be preserved, cataloged, and evaluated,” she said.

The College of Liberal Arts and the Faculty of Engineering are also involved. Both this project and the COVID test lab are involved in university-wide collaboration, Helt said.

“There isn’t much overlap between who works in the sequencing lab and who works in the COVID lab,” Heldt said. “So it was a great experience for me to be able to help lead both of these projects. I looked across the university, found the expertise I needed, and was very much from the various researchers across the university. I was able to get a lot of opinions and interests. “

Heldt says Tech will build a larger sequence lab with more equipment and work with local providers such as the health department and local hospitals to create a sample pipeline.

Universities can sequence new threats that may occur, as well as pathogens that are already known to exist in the community. Locally, it includes drug-resistant gonorrhea, which has been identified on the Upper Peninsula, and zoonotic diseases such as bird flu, Helt said.

“We look forward to working with local healthcare providers in the health sector in developing this sequencing feature, and continue to support the community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and future needs. I’m really looking forward to it, “she said. “We are honored that Michigan Technological University is a very important resource for the community.”

