Google Doodle celebrates Stephen Hawking’s 80th anniversary





DevNull127, a Slashdot reader, writes: Google has marked Stephen Hawking’s 80th birthday with a very special Doodle. This is an animated video in which Stephen Hawking’s voice was spoken again, generated, and used with the approval of the Hawking Estate.

“My expectations dropped to zero at 21, and since then everything has been a bonus,” Hawking says in the video. “I can’t move and I have to speak through a computer, but in my heart I’m free. I spent my life traveling in space in my heart.”

In the video tribute, Stephen Hawking passes near a black hole on the model timeline of the universe. “We are very small,” he says. “But we can do very big things.

“There should be no boundaries in human effort. No matter how bad life may look. There is life, but there is hope. Be courageous, curious, determined, and overcome probabilities. It’s possible. “” From the collision of black holes to the big bang, his theory of the origin and dynamics of the universe has revolutionized modern physics. His best-selling books have millions of readers around the world. Has made this area widely accessible, “explains the Google Doodles page.

Google’s Arts and Culture blog also details Stephen Hawking’s life, including a 1979 photo of Young Hawking in the Faculty of Applied Mathematics Theoretical Physics, University of Cambridge. “Due to Stephen Hawking’s work, the radiation emitted by black holes is now called Hawking radiation,” the biography said at one point in Hawking’s best-selling book, “A Brief History of Time: Big Bangs to Black Holes.” I also remember.

But they also share some personal memories. In 1990, with his lifelong friend Kip Thorne, a physicist, Stephen worked on the controversial notion of whether time travel is permitted by physics law. To explore this hypothesis, Stephen planned a party for time travelers. He wrote an invitation, set the date, time, location, and provided accurate GPS coordinates.

Stephen didn’t send the invitation until the party date was over. That way, only those who can really go back in time will know it and be able to attend.

On the due date, Stephen sat politely and waited. But no one came. And that was the point. “I have evidence that time travel is impossible,” he later said. And the champagne returned to the ice …. The biography ends with this quote from Stephen Hawking. “Remember to look up at the stars, not at your feet. Understand what you are looking at and wonder about what makes the universe.

“Be curious. No matter how difficult your life, it may seem that there is always something you can do and succeed. It’s just important not to give up.”

