Google is investigated for alleged abuse of dominant position





Friday’s Fair Trade regulator CCI ordered an investigation into Google on suspicion of abuse of its dominant position.

“A well-functioning democracy cannot undermine the important role that the news media plays, as it undermines the competitive process by which digital gatekeeper companies determine the fair distribution of revenue among all stakeholders. We need to avoid abusing our dominant position, “said CCI.

The Commission added that it was a prima facie view that Google violated Section 4 of the 2002 Competition Law relating to abuse of dominant bargaining position.

This order was based on a complaint filed by the Digital News Publishers Association, a private company that promotes and secures the interests of digital news publishers.

We have filed complaints with Alphabet Inc, Google LLC, Google India Private Ltd, and Google Ireland Ltd.

According to the association, the majority of news website traffic comes from online search engines, with Google being the dominant search engine.

More than 50% of the total traffic of news websites goes through Google, and Google is the main player by its algorithm, which determines which news websites are detected by the search.

In addition, Google is a major stakeholder in the field of digital advertising, unilaterally determining how much to pay publishers for content created by publishers and what conditions they must pay.

In addition, members of the association said they are suffering from loss of advertising revenue and the inability to negotiate a fair share in the news distribution value chain, despite producing credible news.

Online digital advertising brokerage services are not transparent, and it is difficult for publishers to audit and verify the advertising revenue generated by their websites.

“Undoubtedly, the gateway Google is generating a lot of traffic for news publishers, but at the same time, as informants claim, the imbalance in bargaining power and the denial of a fair share of advertising revenue are detailed. It deserves an investigation, “said the Commission. Said.

According to regulators, we need to find out if Google imposes discriminatory terms or prices on various news publishers.

Google has decided not to unilaterally pay news publishers for the snippets used in search engine results.

Whether Google’s use of news snippets is the result of a bargaining imbalance between Google on the one hand and the news publisher on the other, and that affects referral traffic to the news publisher’s website. You need to find out if, and therefore, if it affects its monetization. ability.

In France and Australia, Google has sincerely negotiated with news publishers about paid content licenses to address the imbalance in bargaining power between the two and the consequent imposition of unfair terms by Google. CCI says it is being asked to do so.

Regulators have instructed the Secretary of Investigation (DG) to investigate the matter and submit an investigation report within 60 days.

“What is stated in this order is not equivalent to a final statement of opinion regarding the merits of the case, and the DG conducts the investigation without any reliance on the observations made here. I will. “

Photo: Charles Platiau / Reuters

