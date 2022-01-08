Google Doodle pays a tribute to Stephen Hawking’s 80th anniversary with a video narrated in his voice





STEPHEN HAWKINGS Birth Anniversary: ​​Today’s two-and-a-half-minute video Doodle celebrates Stephen Hawking, the most influential scientist, British cosmologist, writer, and theoretical physicist in history. Published to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Hawking’s birth, this video contains a computer-generated overview of his work by the physicist himself and a narration depicting a message of hope for the future. Hawking’s voice in Doodle, described by Matthew Cruickshank, was generated and used with the approval of Hawking’s real estate.

From colliding black holes to big bangs, Hawking’s theory of the origin and mechanics of the universe revolutionizes modern physics, and his best-selling books make this field widely accessible to millions of readers around the world. Did.

Click here to see the full video scribble

Stephen William Hawking was born on this day in Oxford, England, in 1942. Fascinated by how the universe worked from an early age, his curiosity and intellect gave him the nickname Einstein. After being diagnosed with neurodegenerative disease at the age of 21, Hawking became devoted to physics, mathematics, and cosmic theory with the music of composer Richard Wagner and the affectionate support of his future wife, Jane Wilde. rice field.

In 1965, Hawking defended his dissertation, “Characteristics of Expanding Universes,” at the University of Cambridge. This paper presented a revolutionary theory that space and time arose from singularities. hole.

That year, Hawking was accepted throughout his life as a researcher at the Academic Homes of Cambridge Gonville and Kaius College. Hawking’s obsession with black holes led to his 1974 discovery that particles could escape from black holes. This theory is a coined word of Hawking radiation and is widely considered as his most important contribution to physics.

In 1979, Hawking’s groundbreaking study of black holes appointed him to the Lucas professorship held by Isaac Newton in 1669. Hawking’s dissertation was published on the University of Cambridge website in 2017. For huge amounts of traffic.

Here’s what daughter Lucy and sons Robert and Tim have to say:

We’re pleased that Google has chosen to celebrate his father’s 80th birthday with this amazing Doodle. He loves Doodle and I think it was a lot of fun to see his long and striking life expressed so creatively in the shortest history of this two minute animation.

It is also important to show that his physical condition never allowed him to limit his expressiveness or his determination to affect the world in which he lived. I believe. We hope that his example will provide inspiration and hope worldwide to all who are facing major challenges during this difficult time. Our father would have been 80 years old today, and we thank everyone for participating in his extraordinary life and the celebration of the heritage he has given to all of us.

Stephen William Hawking was born on this day in Oxford, England, in 1942. (Image: Shutterstock) The idea behind MATTHEW CRUICK SHANK behind the creation of this graffiti:

Q. Why was this topic personally meaningful to you?

A. The chance to celebrate Stephen Hawking’s birthday comes as the value and importance of our planet grows day by day. We are a small miracle in a great plan of things.

Q. What was your first thought when approaching this Doodle?

A. Stephen’s extraordinary quotes about life and space turned out to be a great short animated film. Animation is not only visual, but its basics are built on subjects that are in perfect agreement with time and space, cosmology.

Q. Did you get any particular inspiration for this Doodle?

A. The evolution of computer graphics in Stephen’s life has greatly driven the visual approach. From there, I introduced you to some very basic 3D graphics as needed. I miss the simple ZX Spectrum game I grew up with!

Q. What message do people want to steal from your Doodle?

A. Stephen’s daily energy, humor, and optimism bring us closer to life.

