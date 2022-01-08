Google Nest speakers have lost important functionality — and buyers are smoking





Google devices are ranked as one of the best smart speakers, but some seem to have lost key functionality after being patented against a tech giant in the Sonos proceedings.

On Thursday, the European Parliament Committee on International Trade (ITC) ruled against Google in a lawsuit filed by Sonos for patent infringement. Currently, Google has outlined the changes to the Nest Audio and Google Home speaker lineup and is confirming that they are consistent with the results. Some users are not satisfied.

The most important changes affect people who have multiple speakers at home, as the volume needs to be adjusted individually for each speaker rather than working together as a group. The volume of the speaker group cannot also be adjusted using the volume control of the smartphone in the Google Home app.

“Most speaker groups should continue to work as expected unless you have a speaker group that includes Cast-based devices from other brands such as JBL and Lenovo. Must have a Cast firmware version of 1.52.272222 or later. “The second point states.

Finally, the “few users” need to use the “Device Utility App” to install the product and get updates. This seems to apply only to devices that haven’t been updated yet. As a result, the people most likely to be affected have not yet purchased or set up Christmas gifts.

At the time of the verdict, Sonos warned that while Google could obtain a non-infringing patent design approved by the ITC, the workaround could be bad news for the customer. In a statement, such actions could “deteriorate or eliminate product functionality in a way that circumvents import bans,” and those changes could “sacrifice the consumer experience” in the process. There is. “

Instead, it urged Google to pay for the feature, but the search giant seems to have opted for the former option, regardless of user reaction.

Customer repulsion

Imagine that many users have only one smart speaker at home, and many owners of Nest Audio or Google Home devices may not be affected. Nonetheless, those who buy more than one are, by definition, the company’s most enthusiastic customers, and this decision risks offending them.

At the time of writing, the post announcing the change received 179 comments, with the overwhelming majority not sympathizing with the situation. “I completely deny why I bought a Google speaker for my home,” reads a top-notch comment. “I believe the rebate is appropriate, your device no longer works as advertised and sold,” it continues.

“You either hire a better lawyer to win the proceedings, pay Sonos royalties, or start refunding to your customers,” says another.

Posts are on the Google Nest Community blog, so anyone can add tags to their posts. At the time of this writing, 12 unpleasant terms such as “BaitAndSwitch”, “Cheapskates”, and “False Advertising” have been added by users suffering.

Consumer backlash is often greater online than in the real world, but it’s clear that some of Google’s most loyal customers are upset and looking for alternatives. Amazon can see this as a real opportunity to convert this into one of the best Alexa speakers instead.

