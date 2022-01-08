“Google has abused its dominant position in news aggregation: CCI Order Survey





The petitioner argued that Google would have to suffer a loss of advertising revenue due to Google’s one-sided, arbitrary, and unfair decisions.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered Google to investigate another alleged abuse of dominant bargaining position. This time, we surveyed the news showcase based on complaints from the digital news website of legacy publications. The Digital News Publishers Association has filed a complaint with Google against CCI, along with members such as India Today, Indian Express, Times Internet, Jagran New Media, ABP and Malayala Manorama.

For news publishers, most of the traffic to news websites comes from search engines, which is dominated by Google, and search engines are created by far more publishers than the publishers themselves. He insisted that he would utilize the profits generated by the content.

They also unilaterally determine how much Google is a major stakeholder in the digital advertising space and will be paid to publishers for the content they create and the conditions under which the aforementioned amounts must be paid. Insisted. Website publishers claimed to receive only 51% of the money advertisers spent.

A well-functioning democracy cannot undermine the important role that the news media plays. Digital gatekeeper companies need to avoid abusing their dominant position to undermine the competitive process of determining the equitable distribution of revenue among all stakeholders. Therefore, Google’s alleged conduct appears to impose unfair terms and prices. This violates Article 4 (2) (a) of the Act.

Publishers claim that Google dominates web search, with over 50% of traffic being routed through Google and determining which website the search engine will detect. .. Google is also a major stakeholder in digital advertising, adding that it unilaterally determines how much to pay publishers for content created by publishers and what conditions they must pay.

“Undoubtedly, the gateway Google is generating a lot of traffic for news publishers, but at the same time, as informants claim, the imbalance in bargaining power and the denial of a fair share of advertising revenue are detailed. It deserves an investigation, “said CCI. Said.

He added that there is an imbalance in bargaining power that Google allegedly enjoys, according to the information available.

The incident also caused problems with the lack of transparency and information asymmetry in the advertising technology services Google offers, which does not allow publishers to optimize their advertising inventory yields, he added. ..

Google said it has decided not to unilaterally pay news publishers for the snippets used in search engine results. Although snippets can answer queries multiple times, news site advertising revenue is limited, but Google will continue to earn advertising revenue on the results page and enhance its search algorithms.

According to regulators, we need to find out if Google imposes discriminatory terms or prices on various news publishers.

Whether Google’s use of snippets is the result of an imbalance in bargaining power between Google on the one hand and news publishers on the other, and whether it affects referral traffic to news publishers’ websites. Please, therefore, you need to find out if it affects their monetization capacity, regulators said.

The CCI has instructed the Secretary to investigate the issue and submit a report within 60 days. He added that what was mentioned was not equal to the final opinion of the case.

