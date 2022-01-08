Stephen Hawking 80th Anniversary: ​​Google Respects Late Scientists





Hawking, who died in 2018 at the age of 76, was a cosmologist, astronomer, mathematician, and author of numerous books, including the groundbreaking “Simple History of Time,” which sold over 10 million copies. .. Google Doodle, which temporarily changed the search engine logo to celebrate a special day, was created by Matthew Cruickshank in honor of Hawking. “Today’s video Doodle honors one of the most influential scientists in history, British cosmologist, writer, and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking,” Google said in a statement. “From colliding black holes to big bangs, his theory of the origin and mechanics of the universe revolutionizes modern physics, and his best-selling books make this field widely accessible to millions of readers around the world. I made it.

Stop-motion animation begins with Hawking’s trademark synthesizer voice narrating the graffiti. I am free. ”

“I spent my life traveling in space in my heart,” he says. “My goal is simple. It’s a complete understanding of the universe, why it remains and why it exists. One of the basic rules of the universe is nothing perfect. That is. Perfection simply does not exist. Imperfections, neither you nor I will exist. ”

A statement about the animation of Hawking’s daughter Lucy and sons Robert and Tim Hawking said: 2 minutes animation! ”

“He would also have thought it important to show that his physical condition never allowed him to limit his expressiveness and his determination to affect the world in which he lived. I hope his example is inspirational and I have global expectations for everyone who faces major challenges during this difficult time. ”

Hawking was born in Oxford, England in 1942 and was “fascinated by how the universe worked from an early age,” a Google statement said.

According to a Google statement, a groundbreaking study of Hawking’s black holes in 1979 led Cambridge to appoint him to the Lucas professorship, with Isaac Newton taking that position in 1669. Hawking’s dissertation, published in 2017 on the University of Cambridge website, “crashed due to heavy traffic,” the statement said.

Together with physicist Roger Penrose, Hawking fused Einstein’s theory of relativity with quantum theory, suggesting that space-time begins with the Big Bang and ends with a black hole. He also discovered that black holes are not completely black and can emit radiation and eventually evaporate and disappear.

“Black holes aren’t really black after all. They shine like hot bodies, and the smaller they are, the bigger they shine,” Hawking’s voice says in the animation.

Graffiti ends with one of Hawking’s famous quotes. “We are very small. But we can do very big things. There are no boundaries in human effort. But while we have a life, we may see a bad life. There is hope. Be courageous, curious, determined, and overcome probabilities. It is possible. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/08/us/stephen-hawking-birthday-tribute-google-doodle/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos