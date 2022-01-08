Boston Holds Virtual Job Information Session for Future City Employees





Local city halls employ different roles throughout the government sector.

Boston officials are looking for some new hires at the city hall.

The mayor’s office recently announced that the city will hold a virtual job fair in January to inform future job seekers of the roles held across the city’s departments.

According to city officials, all interested Boston residents are invited to attend.

The first set of government job fairs will take place on January 10th at 5:30 pm in the Innovation Technology Division (DoIT). This department uses important technical tools to help maintain the operation of the city.

“There are many important positions that need to fill the city government as we tackle the biggest challenges,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our goal is to connect directly with the community for employment briefings, and the city’s workforce represents all of Boston’s diversity, reflects community expertise, and is urgent to provide to families in the neighborhood. Is to make sure that you act. “

According to Interim Chief Information Officer Alex Lawrence, city leadership focuses on hiring dedicated and talented employees.

“We are excited to start these job fairs. (DoIT) will be piloting this program,” Lawrence said in a press release. “Currently, there are so many important roles open throughout the city, especially in IT, as technology continues to be an increasingly important factor in the way we serve our employees and residents. is…”

The city aims to reach as many applicants as possible from all neighborhoods that may not have considered working in a local government.

Residents can explore open employment opportunities in the following city sectors:Boston Public School Innovation Technology Division (DoIT) Boston Fire Department Police Accountability and Transparency Office Environmental Parks and Recreation Age StrongSPARK Boston Operation Inspection Services Division

The first round of the January job fair will be held essentially through a zoom session. Virtually anyone who is unable to attend can fill out an online form to schedule a conversation with a talent representative.

Job seekers can register online. Once registration is complete, the mayor’s office will confirm your confirmation and contact you to provide additional information.

