Seven Start-ups Win Awards at Las Vegas Trade Fair





According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, seven local start-ups have been awarded the CES Innovation Awards at CES in Las Vegas. This is one of the largest electronics expositions in the world.

Winners are RT Stream International, Yun yun AI Baby Camera, Mindtronic AI, Mbran Filtra, GRAID Technology, ELECLEAN and VMFi Inc, adding that they have won awards in six categories: smart city, wearable technology, health and wellness. I did. , Sustainability, eco-design and smart energy, fitness and sports, computer peripherals and accessories

The CES (formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show), which took place Wednesday through yesterday, was attended by 100 Taiwanese start-ups to demonstrate their efforts to drive innovation.

According to the ministry, Taiwan’s start-ups at the show are the second largest among the participating countries, second only to France.

Twenty-seven of the Taiwanese companies were in the smart medical sector. Twenty-five were from the artificial intelligence and cybersecurity sector. Twenty-five were from the semiconductor, space, and telecommunications sectors. 23 are from the digital technology industry.

The ministry quoted the restrictions of COVID-19 and stated that they participated physically or virtually.

Participants physically exhibited innovations at the Eureka Park and Taiwan Tech Arena Pavilion in the show innovation exhibition area.

Taiwan Tech Arena is a ministry platform aimed at fostering technology start-ups and supporting financing.

This is the fourth time the ministry has led a local start-up to a Las Vegas show, and academia-industry collaboration and science park secretary-general Andrea Hsu () spoke at the closing ceremony of the Tech Pavilion.

He said the ministry took the lead in 2018, when only 32 Taiwanese start-ups that participated in the platform participated.

He said Taiwan’s success at the award demonstrated the innovation capabilities of each country, adding that attending the Taiwan Tech Arena helped start-ups gain international recognition.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic not only created risks, but also created business opportunities, adding that it was time for Taiwan to drive industrial transformation and develop its talent pool.

To raise global awareness of Taiwan’s innovation, the ministry is working with Silicon Valley companies to consolidate resources.

Last July, Taiwan Tech Arena opened a TTA-SV office in the high-tech California area to help Taiwanese start-ups want to enter the US market.

The ministry has also launched a LEAP program to send local talent to US companies and research institutes. There you will get insights into the tech sector for 6 months to a year before returning to Taiwan.

This year, we started the X-Talent program. The program will send young experts in the fields of digital transformation, precision medicine, space and sports technology to Silicon Valley.

Comments are moderated. Please save the comments related to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind, or publicity will be removed and users will be banned. The final decision is at the discretion of Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2022/01/09/2003771033 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos