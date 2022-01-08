Saturday Google Doodle celebrates physicist Stephen Hawking





Today’s Google Doodle features a short animated version of Stephen Hawking’s life story.

Google

Today, Google Doodle celebrates the late physicist Stephen Hawking on his 80th birthday. Hawking is a well-known cosmologist, and he spent his career theorizing the origins of the universe, the underlying structure of reality, and the nature of black holes. However, he has become a popular name for how to convey those ideas to the public through books and television appearances.

My goal is simple, he once said. It is a complete understanding of the universe, why it remains, and why it exists.

One of Hawking’s best-known ideas is to slowly regurgitate information about all substances swallowed by black holes, but in a messy form called Hawking radiation. In 1974, Hawking proposed that the event horizon of a black hole release energy. Since energy can be converted to mass and vice versa (as Albert Einsteins’ famous equation E = MC2 shows), releasing all that energy into space shrinks the black hole. Eventually, it runs out of mass and disappears.

If you are not an expert in quantum physics, the mechanism of why black holes emit energy in the first place is a bit complicated. But in essence, the gravity of a black hole is so strong that at the horizon of the event, the general theory of relativity (a set of principles that explain how gravity works) and quantum mechanics (subatomic particles) A set of principles that explain how it behaves) happens to particles that overlap in a strange way.

Under the right conditions, the background energy of the universe can be converted into a pair of particles: one matter and one antimatter. Normally, these two particles destroy each other at the moment of collision, and the universe calms down and returns to a comfortable equilibrium. However, on the horizon of the black hole event, half of the pair can fall into the black hole and the other half can escape. According to Hawking, the escaping particles are released into space as energy.

Hawking and his colleagues were still discussing how Hawking radiation works in 1997, 23 years after he proposed the idea in his dissertation.

Most objects in the universe have several properties: mass, radius, chemical composition, and spin (how fast and in what direction the object rotates). However, black holes have only two properties: mass and spin. They have no radius because they are at a single point called a singularity. And since every substance that falls into a black hole becomes part of a singularity, it also loses its chemical identity.

Think of these properties as metadata for all objects in the universe. In a physics principle called the law of conservation of mass, matter cannot be created or destroyed, it is only transformed into another form, and physicist John Preskill must also apply information about the properties of objects. Claimed to be. He suggested that Hawking radiation should contain information about all substances absorbed by black holes. Otherwise, if the information cannot escape from the black hole, the information will be lost when the black hole finally evaporates, violating the conservation law.

Hawking bet on Preskill a copy of Total Baseball: The Ultimate Baseball Encylopedia, which had the wrong preskill. In 2004, Hawking accepted the bet and presented Preskill with a baseball encyclopedia. In fact, according to Hawking calculations and models, Hawking radiation contained metadata for all substances swallowed by black holes. However, that information needs to come out completely scrambled.

That means he should have burned the encyclopedia and handed the ashes box to Preskill. Hawking used to make a joke.

Preskill betting was a complete feature of Hawking, who tended to bet on the results of cosmological studies similar to his colleagues who frequently bet on book and magazine subscriptions.

Hawking became a popular name in the late 1980s because of his skill in explaining physics to non-physicists. He wrote eight books. Especially A Brief History of Time (1988), The Universe in a Nutshell (2001), and Brief Answers to the Big Questions (2018). He also co-authored a series of children’s books with his daughter Lucy Hawking. This begins with Georges Secret Key to the Universe (2007).

And he did most of the work after being told in 1963 that he had only lived for two years. During Hawkings as an undergraduate at Oxford University last year, he began to stumble more often and his speech began to slow down. He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS in his first year as a PhD student at the University of Cambridge. In other words, the motor neurons that carry instructions from Hawking’s brain and spinal cord to his muscles were degenerated. At that time, doctors predicted that his survival would be about two years.

He said my expectations dropped to zero at 21. Since then, everything has been a bonus.

ALS eventually left Hawking paralyzed, and he steered his wheelchair recklessly, much like he piloted a boat crew in Oxford, where he preferred dangerous maneuvers and damaged several boats. Has built a reputation.

When Hawking was unable to speak due to paralysis, he relied on a voice generator. He initially used a handheld joystick to enter words and letters into the computer, but then twitched one of his cheek muscles to navigate the system. It was a daunting task to put together a sentence like this, but Hawking used this device to write scientific papers and entire books. His family allowed Google to reproduce his voice in today’s Google Doodle.

It must have been difficult for Hawking to create a response on the fly, but loyal correspondents once saw Hawking do it. Hawking gave a presentation at Texas A & M University in late 2009, after which several other physicists were asked by the audience as Hawking took a long time to create a response using a speech generator. rice field. A prominent physicist was in the process of answering an audience question about a black hole when Hawking’s peculiar voice interrupted in one word.

All attendees acknowledged that point.

