EarlySense introduces the award-winning InSight + system at CES2022





For CES 2022 digital health participants, EarlySense®, the market leader in contactless continuous monitoring solutions, has announced the CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Onory, an InSight +® sensing technology system (a research device not yet sold). Will be exhibited.

(Photo: CES Exhibitor Media Center)

The award-winning solutions will be visible before they are released to the public at the CONNECTIONS Summit at CES and the company’s CES Exhibit Suite (29-221) as part of the Innovation Awards Showcase. For more information, see the dedicated InSight + website page for your company website.

Matt Johnson, CEO of EarlySense, said: “As the pandemic continues, there is no doubt that the number of use cases for patients who want home care and providers who want to put virtual care solutions into practice in the long run will explode.”

The EarlySense InSight + system is built on the company’s medical grade technology and has been redesigned for home use. It utilizes a contactless under-mattress sensor to continuously and passively collect patient biometrics. Powered by AT & TIoT, the solution’s vital signs cellular processing unit can analyze core vital signs, movements and sleep data and securely send them to the EarlySense cloud for integration into care management systems and dashboards.

Data collected from patients via InSight + includes sleep stages, sleep tendencies, sleep scores, overnight breathing patterns, heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, breathing rate variability, and body movement levels. , And clinical marker alerts related to heart rate instability. And decreased respiratory rate.

Joe Drygas, Vice President of Healthcare Solutions at AT & T, said: “A reliable and secure connection is the key to remote patient monitoring.”

This solution uses years of data from hospital surveillance solutions to apply smart pattern detection and artificial intelligence (AI) models to create dynamic patient baselines and subtle changes in patient vital signs. Flag. It changes and identifies early signs of deterioration in the patient.

EarlySense will not be widely available until the second half of 2022, making InSight + available for clinical research purposes and providing early access to proprietary surveillance technologies for telemedicine, passive surveillance, and AI-led. Strengthen ongoing clinical efforts in medical initiatives.

Terry Duesterhoeft, Chief Commercial Officer of EarlySense, said: “This initiative will enable us to support research, develop new applications and get a complete picture of the true patient’s health. Vital signs data is the time when data collection is most stable. It will be captured continuously all night. “

Researchers interested in partnering with EarlySense can access the company’s website.

