



THE FLATS No. 16 Georgia Institute of Technology welcomes Virginia to the McCammish Pavilion on Sunday and returns to action. The tip is scheduled for 4 pm on the ACC network.

No.16 / 17 Georgia Institute of Technology (10-3, 1-1 ACC) vs. Virginia (3-8, 0-1 ACC)

TV: ACCN | Watch online

Play-by-Play: Sam Ravech Analyst: Brooke Weisbrod

Radio: Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket App

Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer Analyst: Cortnee Walton

Live Statistics: Click here

Info: Media Central | 2022 GTWBB Media Guide

Georgia Institute of Technology aims to return to victory on Sunday after dropping a heartbreaker on 3/2 Louisville a week ago. The Yellowjackets led for more than 33 minutes on the go, but the layup from the Cardinals was delayed and proved to be the bucket that won the match. Playing with a short-handed roster, the three yellow jackets ended with a double figure led by Digna Strautmane with 13 points. Lorella Kubaji added 12 points and recorded 16 rebounds in her sixth double-double of the season.

Virginia participated in the final contest against North Carolina State University on December 19 and missed four games due to health and safety protocols. In this season’s street competition, which won California State Fullerton and George Washington, there are only a few cavalier. In Camryn Taylor (13.5) and Amandine Toi (13.3), two players average over 13 points per game. Taylor also leads Virginia in the glass, with 6.3 rebounds per game.

Georgia Institute of Technology and Virginia meet 75 times in hardwood, and the Cavaliers lead the previous series 58-17. The Yellowjackets set a difference of 61-51 at the final meeting between teams at the McCammish Pavilion in 2019. Due to Covid-19, the team did not meet in 2020.

Alexander Surp Foundation The Alexander Serp Foundation is the Georgia Institute of Technology’s athletics funding department, providing scholarships, operations, and facility support to more than 400 student athletes at Georgia Institute of Technology. By supporting the AT Funds Annual Athletic Knowledge Fund and Support The Swarm, which participate in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions and provide direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes, the Yellow Jacket is the best in college athletics. Helps compete for the championship at the level. A fund created to provide fans with the opportunity to help Georgia Institute of Technology athletics maintain recent momentum through the economic challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! For more information on yellow jacket support, please visit atfund.org.

