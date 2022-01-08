Regulations on tech giants may finally be within reach





Discussions continue on how to curb the power of giant tech companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Google.

Leigh Vogel / Getty Images This story is part of CNET’s view of The Year Ahead on how the world will continue to evolve after 2022.

For almost five years, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have promised to curb the power and influence of Big Tech. Increasingly wary of the power of giants such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, and Twitter, they choke on competition with smaller players, use personal data for profit, and share it online. And by controlling what is consumed, these companies are targeting ways to harm consumers.

So far, little has changed, despite the congressional inquiry that began with Russia’s use of social media to interfere with the 2016 elections. Members of the House and Senate have submitted dozens of bills, including comprehensive federal privacy law, modernization of antitrust law, and a radical rethinking of the federal liability shield of technology companies. But to this day, none of them are legal.

Get the CNET Daily News Newsletter

Catch up with the biggest news articles in minutes. Weekday delivery.

Neglect is a cause of frustration.

“Frankly, it’s a pity,” Virginia Democrat Senator Mark Warner told The Wall Street Journal in November. He warned that if lawmakers didn’t act immediately, “it would be a pretty terrible commentary on Congress.”

But the latest cycle of Congressional anger has not yet spurred Congressional action. In October, whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked Facebook’s internal document showing how the company can make more money than user safety. Facebook, which changed its brand name to Meta later that month, said Haugen misunderstood the company’s behavior.

Haugen, who testified twice in front of Congress during the decline of 2021, showed through documents and investigations that he knew that the company’s products were particularly harmful to teenage girls. However, politicians from both parties expressed disgust and anger and promised to act, yet many details are far apart.

Hogen warned lawmakers that this was what the tech giant wanted to happen.

“Facebook wants to be involved in a lengthy and protracted debate about the details of various legislative approaches,” Hogen told the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee in December. “Don’t fall into that trap. Time is important. There is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create new rules in our online world.”

So is 2022 something different from the last five years? Some observers are cautiously optimistic.

Samil Jain, Head of Policy for Center for Democracy and Technology, said: .. “But it will require both Congress and the White House to prioritize these issues.”

Let’s take a look at the situation in Washington DC.

It’s all about kids

If there is one area where legislative movements may be possible in 2022, it will be the protection of children and teens. Since Haugen’s claim that Instagram’s parent company Meta knew that the platform would worsen the mental and physical health of some users, Congressional Democrats and Republicans have taken the privacy of teens. We promised a law to protect and protect from the negative effects of these apps.

“Privacy is arguably one of the areas where they can accomplish something, especially when it comes to protecting the privacy of their children,” Jain said.

One of the more promising laws is the extension of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) of 1998. It has already gained bipartisan support and is supported by child advocacy groups. Current law restricts the use of data for children under the age of 13 more severely than data for the elderly. It also provides parents with the ability to monitor and approve some of the information shared by their children.

In May, Massachusetts Democrat Ed Marquee, who helped draft the 1998 law when he was a member of the House of Representatives, and Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy used the data. Introduced a COPPA update that tightens age restrictions. From 13 to 15.

The revised law not only affects changes in Meta, but also applies to other platforms with a high teenage audience, such as Snapchat for Snap and TikTok for ByteDance.

“Big Tech is greedy for children’s attention and data, and it’s okay for these companies to prioritize their interests over the privacy rights of children and teens,” Marquee said. I mentioned it when I submitted the bill. “It’s time for Congress to quickly introduce rigorous safeguards to prevent these powerful platforms from tracking young people in every aspect of the online ecosystem.”

The bill still has a long way to go. Before it becomes law, it must pass the Senate and the House of Representatives and be signed by President Joe Biden. It is still under consideration by the committee.

What about everyone’s right to privacy?

The updated COPPA has the potential to extend the existing privacy protection of teens, but more comprehensive federal privacy legislation for all is stalled in Congress. This is happening despite widespread bipartisan agreements on the need for federal law and support from the technology industry.

Companies such as Amazon and Meta are patchworking state law, as states such as California, Colorado, and Virginia are promoting their own privacy laws, and many more are planning to do the same. It states that it will accept federal law not to comply.

Still, federal lawmakers could not agree on details such as whether federal law should take precedence over state law and whether individuals should be allowed to sue for privacy infringement. Cameron Kerry, a US Department of Commerce legal counsel and deputy secretary-general under President Barack Obama and a fellow at the Brookings Institution, adheres to privacy laws. He said he was optimistic that the exposure from Hogen’s leaked Facebook document could be the spark needed to pass privacy laws this year.

In a November aBrookings blog post, he said, “I haven’t seen widespread privacy legislation as it is today, and other issues targeting major tech platforms are ripe for action. There is no place to go. ” He added that it was time for Congress to “finish the work of enacting privacy laws that began at the first Facebook hearing in 2018.”

Section 230 Reform and Regulatory Algorithms

This is also the case in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which protects platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube from proceedings over user-submitted content. Both Democrats and Republicans want to make changes, but the way they do that is divided according to party policy. Democrats want to focus on giving social media platforms the responsibility to mitigate hate speech and disinformation, but Republicans accuse companies of censoring conservative voices. ..

As a result, many hearings were held, but the legislature did not win.

Section 230 The latest bill on reform is undertaking a variety of initiatives. Instead of focusing on content moderation, they focus on regulation of ranking algorithms designed to maximize engagement on these platforms.

Some lawmakers have proposed a section 230 protection carve-out when the algorithm amplifies certain types of content. For example, a bill from New Jersey Democrat Tom Marinovsky and California Anna Eshoo removes Section 230 protection if the algorithm boosts content related to civil rights infringement or international terrorism. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat in Minnesota, has proposed a bill to remove the shield of liability if the platform promotes medical misinformation in the event of a public health emergency such as a coronavirus pandemic. I submitted it.

“Earlier this year, I called on Facebook and Twitter to remove the account that was responsible for producing most of the false information about the coronavirus,” Klobuchar said when the bill was submitted in July. Said to. “But we need a long-term solution. This law will hold the online platform responsible for the dissemination of false health-related information.”

Other legislation, such as a bill from a Democratic lawmaker led by New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone, is content that causes Internet platforms to use algorithms “intentionally or recklessly” to cause physical or “serious emotional” harm. Will be held responsible if you recommend.

The Republicans have launched their own Section 230 reforms with a focus on algorithms. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has submitted a bill to remove the tech company’s liability shield when promoting or “censoring” certain political perspectives.

The idea is that by limiting algorithms, tech companies will pay more attention to the content they are amplifying and may be forced to change the way the algorithms behave. Haugen emphasized this point in his testimony.

“If Facebook reforms the 230 to take responsibility for the outcome of their deliberate ranking decisions, I think they will remove the engagement-based ranking,” Hogen told the Senate Subcommittee in October.

However, critics have stated that this approach can have unintended consequences, and Hogen warns. The 2018 law, signed by President Donald Trump, provided a carve-out of such Section 230 aimed at cracking down on online sex traffickers, leaving such activities vulnerable. The group has been pushed to nearby sites rather than at greater risk of harm.

Civil and human rights groups warn of further targeted reforms in Section 230.

Grassroots Group Fight for the Future. “The last false law that changed Section 230 killed people. Congress must do its due diligence and legislate responsibly.”

Don’t forget the antitrust law

Like the privacy law and Article 230 reforms, politicians from both parties say they want antitrust reforms to curb the power and control of high-tech giants. However, since the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust Law released a 450-page report concluding that Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook are using monopoly power to curb competition1 Years later, the bill got stuck in the House of Representatives. The House Judiciary Committee in June approved six bills, but has not yet scheduled a floor vote.

Meanwhile, efforts in the Senate are gaining momentum. In October, a bipartisan senator group led by Republican Senator Charles Ernest Grassley of Klobuchar and Iowa introduced the online law of American innovation and choice. A bill that accompanies one of the house bills approved in June makes it illegal for Amazon’s marketplace or Google’s search engine to endorse their products and services at the expense of other platform-dependent businesses. Will be.

If the bill is passed and signed, it will bring the most meaningful changes to antitrust law in decades. It can even force changes in the way a company does business and how it operates its products, even disrupting the company.

Technology platforms oppose these measures, claiming that such legislation actually means less choice for consumers and higher prices for products. While the foundation has been laid and there is some bipartisan support for these bills, experts like Jain say there is still a long way to go.

“There is definitely a way to reach an agreement on many of these issues, such as privacy and antitrust laws,” he said. “But it really is about whether these issues are a priority for both Congress and the government. That’s really what it takes to achieve this.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/regulating-tech-giants-may-finally-be-within-reach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos