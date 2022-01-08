Indian competitor regulators investigate Google for abuse of advantage in news aggregation-JURIST





The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Friday on suspicion of abuse of market power in news aggregation services Alphabet Inc. We have begun investigating the Antimonopoly Act against. The survey responded to a complaint filed by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which claims that Alphabet Inc.’s search engine provider Google is the largest source of information online, in response to section 26 (1) of Indian competition law. Initiated by antitrust authorities based on. News website traffic. It accounts for more than 50% of such online traffic.

The complaint alleged that Google enjoys a dominant position in the news aggregation services market, so engine algorithms determine which news websites can be found through search. This creates a negotiating imbalance, as news publishers create a context for users to interact with search engines, while it is Google that consumes far more revenue or revenue than publishers.

Regarding the issue of Google’s dominance in the digital advertising market, DNPA said, “Technology giants unilaterally determine how much to pay publishers for content created by publishers and what the above amount should pay. I insisted. Will be paid. “

DNPA is also an Alphabet Inc. through an advertisement that Google serves on news publishers’ websites. Alleged in the complaint that he did not show transparency regarding the data on the amount of revenue earned. News publisher and Alphabet Inc. Regarding the sharing and distribution of such revenues among, DNPA argued that such lack of transparency also underlies the calculation of revenues generated from advertising.

Antitrust regulators noted that Google’s actions in this case were content to be a violation of Section 4 and began investigating the Antimonopoly Act in that order.

[I]Looking at Google’s market position in online digital advertising brokerage services, the one-sided and uncertain decisions and sharing of advertising revenue appear to impose unfair conditions on publishers.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google has faced ongoing regulatory oversight from CCI in recent months regarding its billing policy for its Play Store app hosting service. Antitrust authorities are expected to complete the investigation within 60 days of the start date of such investigation. Google has not yet responded to this decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2022/01/india-competitor-regulator-investigates-google-for-abuse-of-dominance-in-news-aggregation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]any.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos