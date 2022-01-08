MIT startup Indigo Tech announces electric van concept at CES





Indigo Technologies made its debut at CES by announcing two versions of electric vehicles like vans. Indigo Flow is designed for ride sharing and Indigo Flow Plus acts as a delivery van. Audi and Porsche executives are also participating.

In both cars, startups are emphasizing what’s called a robot wheel, each holding a 22kW electric motor. It also combines a transmission and active suspension in one module with a drive. Active suspensions, in particular, are intended to compensate for the well-known shortcomings of wheel hub motors: their high unspring mass.

With four “robot wheels”, the system power will be 88kW. According to Indigo, both Flow and Flow Plus are expected to reach more than 250 miles (400 kilometers) from a 40 kWh battery.

Will Graylin, CEO of Indigo, claimed that the company “invented the robot wheel,” but the concept is similar to the architecture of Israeli startup Ree Automotive. In either case, placing the motor and electronics inside (or in the corners) of the wheel allows for a flat platform that helps to increase the internal space compared to the vehicle’s footprint. Indigo’s Flow and the more extended Flow Plus have shorter overhangs and wheels are placed in the corners of the vehicle.

In addition, Indigo chose a central driving position, so the driver’s feet were placed where the central axle motor would be located. This space is freed up thanks to the wheel hub motor, allowing the driver to be placed further forward and allow more room in the rear.

In the carpool sharing model, there are 3 bench seats behind the driver’s seat and 2 bench seats behind. Five passengers can enter and exit through the sliding doors on both sides. The Flow Plus van is designed to stand on the floor upwards from the B-pillar. The company has not yet provided cargo space and load capacity details.

These are still two pure concepts. Indigo Technologies does not provide information on planned production or further development timeframes when ready for mass production in its announcement. In August, the Massachusetts-based company unveiled a small three-wheeled electric model with robot wheels.

Clever backing

At CES, the startup also announced three important appointments. First, Volker Kaese, a former Audi innovation product manager who was involved in Audi’s e-tron show car (which became the production model for the e-tron quattro) at the time, was hired as chief technology officer. Kaese also worked on a VW XL 11 liter car. “We are excited to have the greatest impact on both the driver’s experience and the environment,” said Kaese of Vegas. “From voluminous interiors to sliding doors, Indigo Flow allows drivers to do their jobs more efficiently. Ultimately, they earn more while doing good for our planet. Will be able to. “

In addition, former Porsche designers Eric Overs (who also worked for Lucido tentatively) and Hulobinson have joined Indigo as Head of Design for the Flow product line. Robinson was previously employed by Porsche and General Motors.

Indigo Technologies was founded in 2010 by Professor Ian Hunter of MIT. In 2020, veteran technology entrepreneur Will Graylin was appointed CEO to drive the commercialization of electronic vehicles.

Additional report by Sebastian Schaal.

