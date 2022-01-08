How to hide your personal information with your Google account-control what others see about you





You can control what others see about you throughout Google Services. Find out how to hide your personal information in your Google account.

Users can control what others see about you throughout Google Services. Some information in your Google Account can be kept private by following the information provided by Google on our support page, so it may not be visible to everyone. Throughout Google services, you can control who can see information such as birthdays and phone numbers. Information that you can show or hide from others who use Google services includes employment information such as birthday, gender, and work, personal and work contact information, where you lived, and educational information. Here’s how to hide your personal information in your Google account.

Information that may be displayed to people you contact or share with is your name, nickname, profile picture, cover photo, and Google account email address. Please note that the name and profile picture of the “Introduction” page will appear on most Google services. If you use a different name or profile picture for a particular Google service, they will continue to appear.

Information that anyone can see in your Google Account can be found in several places, including Hangouts, Gmail, Maps, Play, and YouTube. Here’s how to hide your personal information in your Google account:

How to add, edit or delete personal information on Android:

1. Open the device settings app and open[Google],[Googleアカウントの管理]Tap in the order of.

2. At the top[個人情報]Tap.

3.[他の人に表示されるものを選択]and,[自分について]Tap.

4. Change the information.

Add: For each category to which you want to add information[追加]Tap.

Edit: Tap the information you want to change, then[編集]Tap.

Tip: If you recently renamed it, you may need to wait until you can rename it again.

Delete: Tap the information you want to delete, then[削除]Tap.

5. Follow the on-screen instructions.

How to select the information to display

Your name and profile picture can be seen by others who use Google services to see your main Google Account profile, including when you communicate and share content. You can choose to keep the other information you add private or open to everyone.

1. Open the settings.

2.[Google],[Googleアカウントの管理],[個人情報]Tap in the order of.

3.[他の人に表示されるものを選択]and,[自分について]Tap.

4. Under Information type, you can select the user who is currently viewing this information.

5. Select one of the following:

To keep information private[あなただけを非公開]Tap, then tap to edit the users who can view this information.

To display information to anyone[誰でも]Tap.

