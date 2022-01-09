Our view: $ 10 million technical education request to approve Grand Forks Grand Forks request-Grand Forks Herald





Those who have been tasked with raising funds, planning, and submitting grant applications to support the funding of the proposed Career Technology Academy at Grand Forks have completed their work.

The application was sent to the State Department of Career Technology Education by the required deadline. Locally raised funds for the project amounted to $ 10.995 million, nearly $ 1 million above the target. You are expected to receive a $ 10 million matching fund from the state to help your local project make the most of it.

Today, the community is waiting for words to see if Grand Forks is one of the choices for this innovative and necessary program. The decision should be made by the end of March.

And to the state council that makes the decision, we say this: Please approve this application. Courageously approve it and sign with exaggerated pen prosperity. This shows the dedication to the project and the rest of the state that a small amount of elbow grease can be produced when the brain and the right people engage in work.

The suggestion is to create a Career Impact Academy where students of different ages can earn advanced credits while still in high school or studying for a new career in adulthood. It aims to create workers, especially for the needs of local employers, in a labor shortage that can impede economic growth and development in the region.

There is approximately $ 88 million in state funding provided by the state committee. In anecdotal numbers, perhaps 10 to 15 communities have completed their own applications and are coming to the committee to fund their own technology education projects.

If approved, Grand Forks could earn up to $ 10 million in match dollars. Or, if the committee jointly funded it, it may receive a smaller amount.

Hopefully the Commission will consider strongly:

There are more than 70 companies in Grand Forks, and individuals contribute to fund driving. Have other communities seen numerous donations across a wide range of business units? Or did you fill the bucket of local donors with a small donation, or with just a donation of property? In that case, it does not match the wholesale buy-in made here.

Grand Forks funding took only 70 days to complete. Raising $ 10 million in just two months shows a growing community interest in the project.

School districts, cities and counties all made large donations. This should move Grand Forks, and other entities with similar citizen support, to the top of the candidate list.

There was real excitement in the efforts here. There was a lot of media coverage updating the fund drive progress and the project evolution plan. PR efforts were supported by the efforts of the fundraising group.

Choosing a city to receive funding for these states generated from federal COVID bailout funds should not be an objective process. Not at all.

Rather, it should be very subjective and designed to give maximum assistance to the best plans and the most proven and supported plans across the community.

Disclaimer: Herald Publisher Korrie Wenzel is an Economic Development Corp who has played a role in the funding and planning efforts of the Proposal Academy. I am a member of the board of directors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/opinion/editorials/our-view-approve-grand-forks-request-for-grand-forks-10-million-tech-education-request The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos