How to use Google Home as a Bluetooth speaker





To use Google Nest or Google Home as a Bluetooth speaker on your smartphone or laptop, follow these simple steps:

Like other Google Home and Google Nest users, smart speakers can easily be seen as a personal assistant to help you manage your household budget and answer the most annoying questions. But did you know that it also acts as a basic external speaker?

It can basically crank out all the audio from your phone or laptop thanks to its Bluetooth feature. If you want to change your Google Home or Google Nest from a smart speaker to a plain Bluetooth speaker, you can do it in the following ways:

How to connect Google Home to your phone via Bluetooth

To use Google Home as a Bluetooth speaker, you must first put it in pairing mode to make it discoverable. This can be done in two different ways.

Just ask the Google Assistant “Hey Google, Bluetooth pairing”. The assistant will respond and notify you that the speaker will be found by the name you originally gave it.

The second approach is to use the Google Home app on your Android or iOS device.

Launch the Google Home app. Select the speaker you want to use. Tap the gear icon in the upper right corner.[オーディオ]>[ペアリングされたBluetoothデバイス]Go to and at the bottom of the screen[ペアリングモードを有効にする]Tap.

If you enable pairing mode using any of these methods, you can connect the speaker to your smartphone as you would any other Bluetooth device. Simply find and pair your speaker in your device’s Bluetooth settings.

Creating today’s video How to connect Google Nest to your laptop via Bluetooth

Pairing a device to a Mac or Windows laptop via Bluetooth is similar to connecting a speaker to a phone.

Related: How to turn on Bluetooth on your Mac and pair a new device

First, turn on speaker pairing mode using voice commands or the Google Home app on your smartphone.

When the speaker lights up, go to your laptop’s Bluetooth settings. Then add the name of the speaker you want to pair with.

Play anything with the Bluetooth function of Google Home

Once you pair your device with Google Home, you can start using it like a regular Bluetooth speaker.

You can listen to audio files saved locally or from apps that Google Nest doesn’t support. You can also stream movies on your mobile phone or laptop, or use audio speakers to get the feel of a multimedia room.

How to play YouTube Music on Google Home or Google Nest Speaker

Learn how to play YouTube Music songs on your Google smart speaker.

