How to incorporate direct air capture into urban design





The first commercial carbon removal plant where CO2 is sucked out of the air and stored underground is in remote Iceland, not near the city. It’s a large-scale industrial activity. But carbon capture technology doesn’t have to be isolated everywhere. It can also be incorporated into the neighborhood. This can help build community support for the large-scale construction of industrial plants that are likely to be needed for assistance. Address the climate crisis. By the middle of the century, thousands of large direct air capture plants may be needed worldwide to decarbonize the economy and at the same time derive atmospheric emissions.

[Image: courtesy Carbon180]In the new rendering, Carbon180, a non-profit organization focused on carbon removal, imagines how this technology could be added to local parks, apartments and grocery stores. “Today, when thinking about direct air capture … Think about these very large industrial facilities that we know will be needed to meet the scale of the climate crisis and achieve our greenhouse gas reduction goals. “We are,” said Giana Amador, co-founder and policy director of Carbon 180. “But I think there is also a role to play in small, innovative projects that are integrated into the community.”

[Image: courtesy Carbon180]This technology draws carbon directly from the air and fills the air everywhere with carbon, so it can be used anywhere on the planet. Due to the logistics that move CO2, many plants are located next to places where carbon can be stored. For example, old wells can be pumped to underground rock formations. Since this technology uses a lot of energy, it also makes sense to put it next to a cheap renewable energy source (in a recently built plant in Iceland, the process runs on geothermal energy). It can also be built next to a factory where new materials can be manufactured using CO2 instead of fossil fuels.

A distributed network of direct air capture technology in the city is impractical if CO2 is not available in the field. Still, according to Amador, nearby plants can help people become accustomed to unfamiliar techniques. Nonprofits have considered ways to use large fans to draw air into filters, add CO2-extracting equipment to nearby parks, or incorporate them into rooftop solar-powered grocery stores. .. In apartment buildings, this technology can be added to the building’s heating and ventilation system to filter CO2 from the room air and improve the quality of the room air. The recovered CO2 may be used in the on-site greenhouse to grow local food.

[Image: courtesy Carbon180]The direct air capture industry has not yet done enough to interact with community groups concerned about new industrial sites. “I think a lot of concern lies in the fact that direct air capture is a fairly early technology,” says Amador. “This means that there are many open questions about how this technology will affect the community. Currently, there are about 12 direct air capture facilities around the world, totaling 10,000 tonnes. And you’re collecting CO2 from a very remote location like Iceland, where you’re in a research facility, and think about how these are actually deployed on a gigaton scale across the United States. It’s a big leap to. ”Small city projects can help build public confidence. Community members help shape the benefits of new projects, including design decisions, land-use choices, and new jobs.

Better policies can help the community have more say, says Amador. The new infrastructure bill includes billions of dollars in new direct air capture projects. “The federal government can take into account community involvement and the interests of these communities when choosing projects,” she says. “By doing so, I think we can not only create high quality direct air capture projects and direct air capture hubs, but also move the field forward and move much faster.”

