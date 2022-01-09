Google: CCI set to investigate Google’s “abuse of domination” in news aggregation | Indian News





New Delhi: Fair Trade Regulatory CCI has ordered an investigation into Google for abusing its dominant position in news aggregation and imposing unfair conditions on news publishers. “A well-functioning democracy cannot undermine the important role that the news media plays. It undermines the competitive process by which digital gatekeeper companies abuse their dominant position to determine the fair distribution of revenue. Must be free of all stakeholders. ” The Commission added that it was a prima facie view that Google violated Section 4 of the 2002 Competition Law relating to abuse of dominant bargaining position. This order was based on a complaint filed by the Digital News Publishers Association, a private company that promotes and secures the interests of digital news publishers. We have filed complaints with Alphabet Inc, Google LLC, Google India Private Ltd and Google Ireland Ltd. “Looking at the claims of informants in this vertically integrated ecosystem operated by Google, news publishers seem to have no choice. I agree with the terms set by Google.” .. “Google seems to act as a gateway between various news publishers on the one hand and news readers on the other. Another alternative for news publishers is to give up the traffic that Google generates. This is a disadvantage to generating revenue, “said the guard dog. According to the association, the majority of news website traffic comes from online search engines, with Google being the dominant search engine. Over 50% of all news website traffic is routed through Google, and Google uses that algorithm to determine which news websites your search finds. In addition, Google is a major stakeholder in the field of digital advertising, unilaterally determining how much to pay publishers for content created by publishers and what conditions they must pay. In addition, members of the association said they suffered from the loss of advertising revenue and the inability to negotiate a fair share of the news dissemination value chain, despite producing credible news. The Digital News Publishers Association said the lack of transparency in online digital ad mediation services makes it difficult for publishers to audit and validate advertising revenue generated on their websites. “Undoubtedly, the gateway Google is generating a lot of traffic for news publishers, but at the same time, as informants claim, the imbalance in bargaining power and the denial of a fair share of advertising revenue are detailed. It deserves an investigation, “said CCI. .. According to regulators, we need to find out if Google imposes discriminatory terms or prices on various news publishers. Regulators have instructed the Secretary of the Investigation Department to investigate the issue and submit a report within 60 days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/cci-set-to-probe-googles-abuse-of-dominance-in-news-aggregation/articleshow/88783076.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos