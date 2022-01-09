Android executives blame iMessage lock-in with RCS push





Rockheimer Hiroshi oversees all of Google’s operating systems as Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems. In recent years, he has been very critical of Apple’s lack of support for the RCS standard to make iOS messaging more interoperable with Android, and iMessage’s latest salvo is the toughest ever.

This morning, Android chiefs and RCS proponents tweeted an article in The Wall Street Journal, embarrassing iMessage’s dominance in “Text Message Tween’s Army,” especially for young Android users to communicate with iOS users. It describes the reason why it made me feel that I was doing it. Rockheimer said:

ApplesiMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for a company that has humanity and fairness as a central part of marketing. Standards exist today to fix this.

He said that “documentation” revealed that in 2016 Apple’s Phil Schiller said that “migrating iMessage to Android would hurt more than it helps us.” There is a possibility, but software chief Craig Federighi also says that iMessage on Android is just useful to remove [an] Obstacles to the iPhone family giving children Android phones. Both comments were revealed as part of the Apple and Epic proceedings.

Lockheimer believes that Apple’s decision not to support the Rich Communication Services standard is intended to protect the vendor lock-in effect of iMessage. RCS updates SMS / MMS with iMessage-like features such as read receipts, high quality photos, sending Wi-Fi / mobile data, and entering indicators with business messaging.

iMessage shouldn’t benefit from bullying. Text messages should connect us and there is a solution. Let’s fix this as an industry. https://t.co/18k8RNGQw4

— Android (@Android) January 8, 2022

With that support, Google executives have hinted that there will be less pressure to get an iPhone to send messages to Android users, and vice versa, a much more modern and equivalent experience.

Various Google executives have urged Apple to adopt RCS over the past year and discussed the security implications of not adopting iOS, but today’s comment is the toughest word to date. Quote RT was retweeted this morning by another Google employee and an Android Twitter account.

Group chats don’t have to be interrupted this way. There is a really clear solution. There are open invitations to people who can do this right: we are here to help. https://t.co/4P6xfsQyT0

— Rockheimer Hiroshi (@lockheimer) October 7, 2021

