Inside the chart Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





By Andy Demetra | Voice of Yellowjackets

Welcome to the McCammish Pavilion, a paradise for cardiologists.

So far this season, five of Georgia Institute of Technology’s nine home games, Miami (OH), Georgia Southern, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Louisville, have reached the final stages of regulation. And fans of yellow jackets have every reason to expect another white knuckle finish on Saturday.

Georgia Institute of Technology (6-7, 0-3 ACC) struggles but finishes its empty-handed journey to Duke at the University of Notre Dame (8-5, 2-1 ACC) McCammish Pavilion. In eight regular meetings between Jackets and Irish at McCamish, the game was comically determined with a tiny 28 points and an average of 3.5 points.

This includes when Tech recovered from a 15-point half-time deficit last year and knocked off Ireland’s 82-80. The Georgia Institute of Technology knows it can’t be revoked or calm, as the team seems destined to play a close game until the end of the time. They try to stay alert, and if you’re a Tech fan, lower your heart rate when you return to conference play.

Enjoy the top 5 notes on my chart before the Saturday contest at McCamish (6 pm ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network of Legends Sports).

Last year, Michael Devaud dropped 7 out of 9 shots off the floor, 19 points against Notre Dame. (Photo by Danny Karnik)

According to KenPom, Georgia Institute of Technology defeated Notre Dame last year, despite achieving the worst defense efficiency rating of the season. Only twice in the last 20 years, Tech has had a worse efficiency rating on victory:

Worst Defense Efficiency Allowed by WinYearOpponentPPP 2008 Wake Forest (102-101) 1.232014 Boston University (74-71) 1.222021 Notre Dame (82-80) 1.19

Protecting the three will be a top priority again on Saturday. Every team at ACC is trying out more 3 pointers than the Irish who are good at creating pump fake and plus one pass leading to an open look. The 6-foot-10 Natrashevsky, who scored the team’s highest 27 points against Georgia Institute of Technology last season, beat North Carolina in six of the seven threes at Notre Dame Cathedral and succeeded in a quick pick and pop. Did. Top scorer Dane Goodwin (15.1 ppg, 46.8pct. 3pt.) Is off the screen well and likes elbow jumpers. Slowly emerging from a slump in shots during the season, Guard Prentice Hub is a smart creator away from dribbling, scoring 15 points and 10 assists against Tech last year.

Due to the Irish blocker mover’s continuity attack, the jacket cannot be overcommitted or softly closed with the help of a Notre Dame cathedral shooter. They also need to make Laszewski feel their physicality, which is good at moving three people away.

*****

How aggressively was your game supercharged last year? This is the only ACC game of the last decade, only one-third of the power conference opponents of the last decade. In this game, both teams shot more than 58% off the field.

Both teams shot 58 percent from the FloorDateGameFeb. June 2021 Georgia Tech (58.3%) vs. Notre Dame (59.3%) January 25, 2018 Michigan (60.3%) vs. Padu (62.0%) February 16, 2010 Ohio (62.9%) Against Florida (61.2%)

Notre Dame Cathedral allowed Tech to shoot more than 50% in each of the last two games at McCammish. Irish people don’t stretch their lines as breathtakingly as Duke and Louisville do.

*****

Josh Pastner had to trade himself.

Pastorner likes the concept of motion offense cuts and lead and reaction and trusts players to knit the ball into good shots. But he also saw his team continue to commit an unreasonable number of turnovers when the ACC resumed.

To curb it, Pastorer said he decided to call more designed plays into the game of Louisville. It may be an aversion to his coaching philosophy, but it worked: Yellowjackets made nine turnovers each against Louisville and Duke. Blue Devils was ranked 13th in the nation in terms of sales margin. Tech ended on Tuesday with a +1 edge.

Why is sales so important to Notre Dame? Irish turnover rates are always low, and the ownership gap created by Tech’s turnover can be high, coupled with the tendency to aim for three shots. Also, can Parham, Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly, Deivon Smith, etc. provide external relief? These four are a combination of 1 to 20 in the last two games. North Carolina started its comeback in the second half by switching to a 4-guard lineup. If Tech follows, one of them could be in the limelight.

Jordan Euscher has averaged 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in the last six tech games. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash)

Georgia Institute of Technology faced the ACC Freshman of the Year at Duke Spa Orobankero on Tuesday.

They may face the second highest voter on Saturday.

Although he hasn’t won 81 votes for the Freshman of the Year in the preseason, Notre Dame Break Wesley has entered the first round of several NBA mock drafts. £ 6-5, £ 185 (13.5 ppg) has already demonstrated his big game abilities, scoring 24 points against Illinois and hitting 3 points in the game against 10th place Kentucky. Powerful and clever Wesley has the ability to attack multiple pick and roll coverages. He is also an amazing second in ACC usage (30.3 percent). Jordan Eusher and Calid Moore, Tex’s rugged Senior Wing defenses can create an entertaining theater on Saturday.

*****

Notre Dame is not exclusively attacked by the outside world. 6-9 Yale transfer Paul Atkinson Jr. (11.3 ppg, 3rd in team) uses slips and ghost screens with Razewski to check the rim.

Former Ivy League player of the year Atkinson Jr. arrived in South Bend after the Ivy League canceled winter sports last year. And before that, he could have been … Jordan Euscher and his teammates. Originally from Canton, Georgia, he told me he had an official visit to Yale University on the same weekend as Atkinson.

*****

Now you’re ready to go. I hope you do too. Join us for pre-match coverage starting at 5:30 pm on the Georgia Tech Sports Network at Legends Sports. See you at McCamish.

