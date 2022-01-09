Google Home app update significantly worsens speaker group volume control





Annoying, legally mandated changes

Earlier this week, Google was hit hard by a legal dispute with Sonos over patent infringement. The US International Trade Commission has admitted that the company was found guilty of violating Sonos’ IP. This forced Google to remove the unified speaker group volume control. From now on, users will have to adjust the sound level of each speaker individually, and the option to control the speakers using the volume button on the phone will be completely removed. A new Google Home app update (v2.47.79.5) has been released with two regressions.

Press the volume locker on the media screen of the latest Google Home app to adjust the volume on your smartphone. Previously, the same action changed the sound level of a speaker or the entire speaker group. Now you need to adjust the speaker output using the virtual slider in your home app.

Today’s android police video

I’m used to tapping cast playback notifications in the notification shade on my phone to reach the speaker’s playback volume. Indeed, this change makes the process even more frustrating because volume control is no longer seamless. It used to be a two-tap process, but you have to be careful and tinker with virtual sliders, especially when controlling speaker groups.

You can avoid this change for now by not installing the latest Google Home update. However, this workaround can be temporary. Currently, it is possible to control the entire volume of a speaker group directly from Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max, but that feature will be discontinued in the near future. As Google states, the speaker group will continue to work, except for these nasty changes. However, some third-party speakers that support JBL or Lenovo Cast will need to be updated to a new firmware version to maintain full functionality. See our FAQ to learn more about Sonos and Google tiff, and what the ITC decision means for future Google devices.

The ultimate guide to installing the Google Play Store on your Amazon Fire tablet

Updated for 11th Generation Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus

Read next

About the author Rajesh Pandy (123 articles published)

Rajesh Pandey began to pursue the tech field just as Android devices became mainstream. He keeps track of the latest developments in the smartphone world and what the tech giants are doing. He loves playing with the latest gadgets to see what he can do.

Other works by Rajesh Pandy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-home-app-update-speaker-group-volume-worse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos