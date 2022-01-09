2022 Top Middle East Technical Conference





CIO Middle East has compiled a list of the region’s most important and exciting technology events. It has been selected especially carefully for IT leaders working in private companies and governments. This list will be updated as more events are identified throughout the year.

Before promising a trip, it’s a good idea to double-check the status of the face-to-face event you want to attend. Check for updates!

January 2022

January 17-19: Abu Dhabi’s Future Sustainability Summit. Technology leaders in the Middle East are increasingly working on sustainability initiatives. The conference will discuss how advances in artificial intelligence, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) can accelerate sustainable development.

February 19-20: The 3rd International Conference on IOT, Big Data and Security (IOTBS 2022) in Dubai. The event aims to serve as a forum for presenting innovative ideas, approaches, developments, and research projects in the areas of IOT, big data, and security. It also helps facilitate the exchange of information between researchers and industry professionals.

February 22-24: IDCCIO Summit / Middle East, Dubai. The 2022 edition of the IDC Middle East CIO Summit is a hybrid event. The first two days will be a face-to-face meeting in Dubai, and the third day will be an online event focused on the GCC region. The conference will explore the accelerating pace of innovation, examine the region’s evolving technology landscape, and present best practice strategies to help organizations transform into digitally strong future enterprises.

January 24-27: Arab Health, Dubai. Arab Health is an exhibition of medical devices that showcase the latest innovations in healthcare, bringing together players from a variety of healthcare industries.

February 2022

February 9: IDC Direction 2022, Egypt. The Egyptian version of this IDC Directional Event is essential guidance for leading ICT vendors in the region on proven best practices for investigating domestic digital acceleration trends and transforming our customers’ digital partners into a new era. Provide. It is intended to be provided.

February 15-16: Dubai’s Smart City Expo. The event is a combination of what the conference and organizers call the “state-of-the-art expo floor,” all aimed at business managers, directors, city managers, and international authorities responsible for developing city policy. increase. Conference topics include smart grids, transportation, health, building management systems, enterprise IoT, fog computing, gig data analytics, and smart governance.

February 22-24: ISACA Conference Asia, Manama, Bahrain. This combination of face-to-face and virtual sessions on various security topics.

March 2022

March 4-16: IDC Security Roadshow (Turkey), face-to-face and online. The theme of the show is “Increasing the security of future enterprises”. How can CISOs and senior security professionals protect their enterprises while facilitating and accelerating digital transformation in a compliant manner?

March 21-23: GISEC, Dubai. The Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference, more commonly known as GISEC, is the largest security conference in the Middle East. The 2021 organizer expected more than 8,500 participants and provided an additional 300 lectures and workshops. The conference will cover trends in AI, IoT, 5G, cloud technology and more.

April 2022

April 14-15: International Conference on Vehicle, Mobile and Wearable Technologies in Dubai. The conference is attended by scientists, scholars, engineers and students from universities and industries around the world to introduce ongoing research activities and promote research relationships between universities and the industry.

October

October 18-19: Techspo, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Techspo has introduced a variety of technologies, including mobile and SaaS apps, but due to marketing and advertising flavors, organizers are looking for advertising and marketing technology as their main theme.

October: GITEX, Dubai. (The exact date for October 2022 has not yet been announced). GITEX is the largest technical event in the Middle East and one of the largest in the world. GITEX has not yet announced the full agenda for the 2021 conference, but this session may recreate some of the key topics for 2020, including 5G, smart cities, AI and healthcare. ..

GITEX is currently an anchor event for GITEX Week, including the 2020 GITEX Future Stars Startup Conference, Marketing Mania, and Future Blockchain Summit (see below).

October: Future Blockchain Summit, Dubai. Once again part of GITEX Week, the Future Blockchain Summit calls itself “the world’s largest blockchain festival.” Speakers come from academia, businesses, stock exchanges, governments and technology vendors.

