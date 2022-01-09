10 Google Assistant voice commands you didn’t expect





In many everyday situations, using voice commands instead of fingers can be a super hand on the wheel. D has access to mobile phone features such as calling someone, plotting routes, playing music, and more. This is where the Google Assistant comes in.

Available on thousands of devices, such as mobile phones and smart speakers, this feature is extremely easy to use, especially on smartphones. This usually involves speaking a predefined phrase (such as “OK Google”) or pressing and holding the home button on your device before executing a voice command. You can also ask questions in writing.

However, few people know that functions can be used in an easier way than plotting routes or investigating a particular subject. The Portuguese version of the application does not have all the features of the native English version, but the list of possibilities is long. Below are 10 cool Google Assistant voice command features.

1. Summary of the day

Want to get up and know what to expect from your day? Just give the command “How will it be my day?” Your assistant will list a set of information about the weather, daily commuting traffic conditions, whether important activities are planned, and more.

2. Set an alarm

Imagine you are cooking, your hands are dirty, and you need to program a countdown. Simply activate the assistant and use a command such as “Schedule an 8-minute timer”. The same applies to interactions with other clock functions such as programming alarms.

3. Don’t miss your reservation

One of the best features of the Google Assistant is the ability to interact with other apps. For example, you might ask, “What’s your next appointment?” The app looks for the next entry in the calendar and shows the activity type, date and time.

4. What’s around you

A command such as “I’m hungry” will display a list of restaurants near your location. If not displayed directly, the system may ask “Do you want to see a nearby restaurant?” In response, the system displays options.

With the same logic, you can find out the location of stores such as pharmacies, banks, and subway stations by saying, for example, “Show me a nearby pharmacy” or “Show me a nearby bank.”

5. Diet-friendly

Are you the type to track “summer projects” and count the calories of everything you eat? The Google Assistant can be a good ally for this non-trivial mission. You can ask the app for the calories of foods such as apples. It’s a good way to keep the little table at home.

6. Supermarket partner

You can create a shopping list on Google. To do this, open an assistant and ask to add a specific item to your shopping list. When you’re walking in a supermarket, just say “Show shopping list” and you’ll see a list of products.

7. Phone or text message

Simply use the “call to” command to use the assistant to call anyone in your contact list. You can also send a message to individual WhatsApp contacts.

To do this, just say “Send message” and the name of the contact. The wizard then asks what the message is. All you have to do is tell them what to write and confirm your submission. The same is true for other apps such as SMS messages and Telegram.

8. Efficient co-pilot

Using an assistant is also an interesting way to plot routes, especially if you are driving. Simply say “navigate” and the address, and Google Maps will automatically plot the route to your destination. Similarly, you can find out the traffic conditions for a particular road by asking for the name of the street or boulevard following “Traffic conditions”.

9. Find songs and series

Another app that allows assistants to command Spotify. You can use the music streaming app to ask you to play a specific track, artist, or style of music. Just say “play” [nome da msica ou artista] You can use the same logic to search for movies and series on Netflix. Just say “search”. [nome do filme ou srie] On Netflix, wait for the assistant to open the app.

If your app account isn’t associated with your app, the Google Assistant will prompt you to do so. Otherwise, you won’t be able to control Spotify or Netflix with voice commands.

10. Another company

On Apple devices, like Siri, the Google Assistant can be used to execute some weird commands, which can lead to interesting and even weird situations. Try saying “tell me something interesting” or “tell me some interesting facts”. Your assistant will give you some interesting information. You can spend strange moments in your day saying “sing for me”, or even saying “I want a compliment” if your self-esteem is low I can do it.

* Uses information from a report by Rodrigorara created in 2018.

