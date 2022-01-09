How this AT & T technology genius created a solution that would allow 40,000 people to work from home





David C. Williams is said to be an award-winning modern technology revolutionary. Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, AT & T’s Vice President of Automation recently won the Rodney Adkins Legacy Award at the BEYA (Black Engineer of the Year Award) STEM Global Competitiveness Conference.

According to Woemagazine, the award was for telco AT & T’s innovation to create a solution that would allow 40,000 people to work safely and permanently from home. In the midst of a pandemic when a company was closed due to regulation, he designed a platform that would allow text to be exchanged between him and his customers without disclosing sensitive information.

He describes the Formidable Men Magazine solution as follows: The telecommunications industry does not allow certain data to be exposed to WFH employees. Data such as credit card information and social security numbers are there. Not being able to receive payments from millions of customers or selling devices and services is difficult for many reasons. “

“Most importantly, so many people needed to get or upgrade their mobile devices and WiFi to survive the shelter-in-place mission. It was hard for everyone,” he continued. rice field.

He said he was able to achieve an impressive collaboration with some of his colleagues in a few weeks. They reused a very specific API to encrypt, transfer, and mask sensitive information.

Williams is also a recipient of the AT & T Champion of Diversity Awards for his passion for creating a culture of diversity for employees to grow and evolve in the workplace.

Technology was not Williams’ original plan. He started at AT & T in the Networking Operations Center and turned his path to technology by identifying faster solutions that he began sharing with team members.

After that, my entire department went up to number one. With mentoring and problem solving, I moved into the field of technology. When I learned to solve technology problems, we started to produce excellent results that generated millions of dollars, he told Woe magazine.

He has also played many roles and duties, among other things, in business units such as consumer operations, data center management, and enterprise support. In these roles, vocal.media reports that he received 90 million impressions per month and developed a deep linking HTML marketing initiative to lead competitive intelligence to help shape AT & T’s mobile-first strategy. I am. He also holds two patents for bridging reprogrammable RFID and satellite broadband and LTE technologies.

As an advocate of diversity, Williams is not only interested in creating innovative solutions to make the world safer and more convenient. He strategically created opportunities for the black women on the team to grow, grow and evolve as contributors.

My goal is to guide current projects with the highest level of excellence and nurture them by providing effective feedback. Unfortunately, when I think about the amazing things black women are doing, some of their achievements do not always surface.

We want women to win so they can see what’s possible in their lives, “said a black engineer who has helped black women progress by creating promotion opportunities within the team. Says.

According to Williams, his greatest achievement at AT & T was to build a prosperous and diverse team (blacks, Hispanics, Asians, LBGTQ, etc.) to lead the automation effort.

As a leader, I’m happy to see my team make a significant contribution to technology advancement. He said it was my duty to ensure that they were recognized for their efforts and dedication to the major automation projects we were entrusted with completing.

Throughout his career journey, Williams’ mother was his greatest inspiration after the tragic death of his father. His father committed suicide when he was young. According to him, his mother was engaged in a Big Brothers program to confirm that he had received male instruction from Kenneth Gwen when he was nine years old.

