Google Chrome warns millions of users-whether they’re affected and how to protect your account





After a record number of attacks in 2021, billions of people using Google Chrome were warned.

The browser is used by about 2 billion people, and Google has already started 2022 by issuing an important warning to them.

This giant, who writes news on blog posts, is looking at a series of threats they say were addressed by the updates that accompany the blog posts.

This update, called Chrome 97, is basically a new version of the popular browser and is currently available to all users.

Google says it will be rolled out over the next few days / weeks. Here’s everything you need to know about alerts and how to protect your account.

In a post, Google shared that it discovered 37 new vulnerabilities known to affect Linux, macOS, and Windows users.

Of the threats, 10 are classified as “high” risk and 1 as “serious”. Currently, users are advised to take immediate action.

According to Google, the critical and 10 high vulnerabilities are:

Important CVE-2022-0096: Used after freed in storage. Reported by Yangkang (@dnpushme) of 360ATA in 2021-11-30 HighCVE-2022-0097: Improper implementation in DevTools. Report by David Erceg on 2020-08-17 HighCVE-2022-0098: Used after being released by screen capture. Reported by @ginggilBesel on 2021-11-24. High CVE-2022-0099: Used after being released by sign-in. Reported by Rox on 2021-09-01. High CVE-2022-0100: Media Stream API heap buffer overflow. OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. Cassidy Kim of Amber Security Lab in Amber Security Lab reported on 2021-08-10. High CVE-2022-0101: Bookmark heap buffer overflow. Reported by raven (@raid_akame) on 2021-09-14. High CVE-2022-0102: Type confusion in V8. Reported by Brendon Tiszka on 2021-10-14 HighCVE-2022-0103: Use after being released by SwiftShader. Reported by Abraluddin Khan and Omair on 2021-11-21. High CVE-2022-0104: Heap buffer overflow on ANGLE. Reported by Abraluddin Khan and Omair in 2021-11-25 HighCVE-2022-0105: Use for free in PDF. OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. Cassidy Kim from Amber Security Lab reports to 2021-11-28 High CVE-2022-0106: Free to use with autofill. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2021-12-10

These may seem confusing, but Forbes reports that they follow a familiar pattern. Many of the problems feature the phrase “Use-after-free,” also known as UAF.

The UAF vulnerability is that the memory used by the program is not properly released, making hackers vulnerable to attacks.

UAF has been the preferred approach for hackers attacking Google Chrome for months.

How can I tell if I’m affected?

The new Chrome 97 update has been released for a period of time and does not protect against vulnerabilities aimed at immediate resolution by all users.

To check if it is protected[設定]>[ヘルプ]>[GoogleChromeについて]Go to.

If your browser version says “97.0.4692.71” or higher, it’s safe.

If you don’t have such a high number, keep checking up to you. When you reach the above number, restart your browser for the update to take effect.

It is important to restart as soon as the update is complete, as it will not be protected until you restart.

