Some of the most complex cloud projects come from India, Microsoft executives say





In an exclusive interview with Hindus, Microsoft India’s Azure business group leader, Shivir Chordia, talked about the growing cloud ecosystem, the role of pandemics in driving cloud adoption in different sectors, and more.

Organizations are migrating to the cloud for a variety of reasons. Some have played an important role in dealing with pandemics, while others are a step forward in re-strategic workplace policies.

Microsoft is one of the leading global providers of cloud services and has grown significantly over the last few years. In an exclusive interview with Hindus, Microsoft India’s Azure business group leader, Shivir Chordia, talks about the growing cloud ecosystem, the role of pandemics in driving cloud adoption in various sectors, and Microsoft’s cloud environment in India. Will support the development of.

What do you think of India’s cloud ecosystem and the role of pandemics in accelerating cloud adoption in India?

It’s no secret that many organizations are demonstrating the urgency of moving to the cloud. Organizations, from governments to businesses to start-ups, have already used the cloud to innovate and transform, but the move to the cloud is now inevitable. The pandemic has revealed that no business is 100% resilient. However, what is digitally enhanced is more agile, resilient, and capable of transforming in the face of crisis.

The cloud is at the heart of accelerating digital transformation and innovation. Cloud capacity has more than doubled in the last 20 months. We also found that organizations are using the cloud in an innovative way to keep their employees and customers safe.

How does India’s cloud ecosystem compare to the rest of the world?

India is one of Microsoft’s 14 global regions. India is one of the fastest growing regions and is very strong in all product lines. India’s vast amount and size is much higher than in many other countries.

So the days of looking at mature countries and thinking that cloud adoption is far more advanced are over. In fact, India is running much faster. India may be behind, but it’s only a few years that India is far ahead of all cloud workloads. Some of the most complex projects come from India. Due to the size and complexity of the country and its large population, the project can be large.

Complexity, regulation, challenges and population bring some unique benefits. Between us and our peers, I think we’re throwing some of the best projects. The world is learning from India.

What are the different sectors in which cloud adoption plays an important role?

I don’t think there are any segments that grow faster than the others, as this urgency is seen overall. Even small businesses have very different urgency overall. Many of them are looking to the cloud for their website because they can’t control it themselves. So even small requirements like website migration are hitting the cloud.

MSME in India has also shown urgency for cloud migration, disaster recovery, virtualization, website migration, simple app migration, and small HR solutions. Second, startups have a very new age group, which is a dramatically increasing space. A few years ago, you wouldn’t consider it a logical segment. However, the bootstrap segment is promising. Because we don’t know when it will be a big startup and then a unicorn. Whether it’s the midmarket, government, manufacturing, information technology, or unicorns, I think we’re seeing a whole lot of uptake. So I don’t think it’s a segment-specific view.

How important is it for new organizations to adopt cloud-based solutions?

The founders of startups are actually building on their ideas. Where the cloud works for them, we brighten that idea for them. And it shows how the idea can be expanded as the volume grows. For example, if you’re sitting on a PC, you can’t imagine to some extent how your set of applications and solutions can grow, but you can actually build it, integrate it in the cloud, and see if it really works. You can test it.

The cloud helps startups conceptualize frameworks, technologies, and architectures and test ideas very quickly. Once your product is launched, you can start testing volume, performance and get user feedback to improve your product. In many cases, this feedback loop of performance, scale, testing, rework, and cloud can all be achieved within a month. But if they do it in the old world, they never get a feedback loop.

So, obviously, the cloud is a step forward for startups. It’s more cost-effective, keep spending, build, and spend only what you need. So, really, all those economics also work beautifully for them.

What are the challenges for companies adopting the cloud?

The challenges are more thought-based, but higher in their minds, because large companies have different stakeholders and their mental risks are higher and less realistic.

For example, large banks think very strongly in advance about all protocols and RBI regulations. What is someone in the CDO department looking at design principles and trying to integrate and build them? Second, there are traditional app heads and infrastructure heads that you don’t want to let go of and have been working for years. So essentially come to them, move to the cloud and change the way things are done.

In both their culture and thinking, it is a major organizational change. Now that the shift itself is a cultural change, it doesn’t really matter at this point whether the cloud solves many challenges. This technology can deliver far beyond imagination, and the cloud will be in the future. But the challenge arises when people really are willing to change their mindset, and organizations need to change their culture. Because many things they are used to can be different, the purpose of scale-out is that the clouds are huge.

Why are companies gradually shifting their focus to the hybrid model approach?

Enterprises are rapidly turning to hybrid clouds to improve agility and maximize efficiency. Hybrid clouds are evolving from simply integrating data centers and public clouds to units of computing available at the edge, including the world’s most remote destinations. Leading IT / ITeS companies, banks, financial institutions, healthcare, media companies, e-commerce organizations, government agencies, and telecommunications providers have been adopting hybrid clouds early on.

Around the world, many Fortune 500 companies are adopting a hybrid approach to the cloud, leveraging Azure hybrid capabilities to drive innovation and deliver superior business outcomes.

How will Microsoft support the development of India’s cloud ecosystem?

Our support in the development of India’s cloud ecosystem basically begins with skills development. We are working with the National Skills Development Organization and the Government of India. People were building a lot of skills to cross-sell themselves and cross-train themselves in the cloud. There is also the view that it will be necessary to return to both SAP and Microsoft to acquire the skills, which is a greater effort currently underway.

Second, in the past, IT was primarily restricted to 10-12 towns in India. What we have done is to expand our footprint to 100 cities in India, from Jamshedpur to Coimbatore. Here, the work is done entirely at the Azure community level. So what we really said is that people start to look at technology and create the excitement to learn, understand and give the same opportunities as people in big cities.

The third is what we were doing with the government. We have done a lot of work on the partnership model with the government, including the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture, Labor and Welfare. We explored a partnership model to assist departments in what’s new in technology and how it’s done. You can take advantage of many of these.

The fourth is to consider sector-specific efforts across the industry and how they can be relevant to specific customers. And that’s the big play you see at the industry level where we’re working on education, skills, activation, and deploying more meaningful solutions, all of which will ultimately be offered to the end user.

