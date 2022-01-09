Google app “Open web page in app” feature is broken or does not work





Google apps are one of the most commonly used apps on Android devices. It’s one of the core parts of the Google app package and is pre-installed on most Android devices.

This allows users to perform searches on the Internet, use voice commands, and search using Google Lens. It also has a Discover feed.

But lately, users have reported a number of issues affecting their apps, such as users not being able to turn off trend search on their homepage, and some Pixel owners’ apps getting out of dark mode.

And now, Google app users are saying they can’t “open a web page in the app.” It is said that installing and setting up Chrome does not solve the problem.

Sometimes the toggle is grayed out, and sometimes it’s enabled but the feature isn’t working as intended.

My phone randomly stopped using Google Search and instead uses the Chrome or Samsung internet. I just want to go back to using google search, and everyone I ask makes me feel stupid because I don’t know the answer. I know I can’t set Google Search as the default, but I’ve been using it for almost 3 years without any problems and suddenly my phone stopped opening web pages in the Google Search app. I tried changing to Chrome, but it generally says “Open Chrome, configure it, and enable this option.” This means that you can’t turn on “Open webpage in app” and continue to use Google Search as you wish. (source).

Just today, when I opened a web page from Google App, I noticed that it opened in Chrome. If you go to the Google app settings,[アプリでウェブページを開く]Options are grated,[Chromeを開いてセットアップしてこのオプションを有効にする]Was displayed. Chrome was already set on my device, and when I tried to force Google to use it by disabling Chrome, another browser app opened. Help me! (source)

Many say that the first attempt was to reset Google apps and Chrome, but these solutions don’t help solve the problem.

Reading the news using the Google app is very frustrating as it helps you get back to the app easily, as the link opens in the app itself.

Thankfully, the Google Community Gold Product Expert commented on this issue and said they shared the issue with the Google Search Community team.

Hi User 7696433869963815274, which is shared with the Google Search Community Team. This does not guarantee a response, but we just want to let you know that your feedback, problem, or question has been shared. (source)

However, Google hasn’t acknowledged the issue yet, or hasn’t said anything about it, so it’s still unclear how long Google app users will have to wait before they can open a web page in the app. ..

hang on! understood! I found a way to solve the problem! Go to Settings, go to Chrome, Dot ([その他のオプション]After tapping the button)[更新のアンインストール]Click to try again.

Update 1 (January 2008)

12:38 pm (IST): One of the affected users suggested a workaround that could solve the problem that the “Open webpage in app” feature didn’t work.

Also, this may only work for Samsung Galaxy users, but you can still try it !!!! Good luck !!! Please let me know if this works for someone ?? thank you! (Source)

Note: Be sure to follow the dedicated Google section for more stories like this.

