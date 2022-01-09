Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) Average evaluation of “holding” by securities companies





MarketBeat reports that Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) has been assigned a “pending” average rating by 13 rating agencies that cover the company. Two analysts evaluated the stock with a sell recommendation, five issued a hold recommendation, and four gave the company a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target for brokers that published last year’s stock report is $ 17.16.

PRPL has been a topic in several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities has lowered its Purple Innovation stock target price from $ 12.00 to $ 10.00 and set a “hold” valuation for the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong cell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13. Roth Capital has lowered its Purple Innovation price target from $ 34.00 to $ 18.00 and set a “buy” valuation for its shares in a research report Wednesday, November 10. In a report Wednesday, November 10, UBS Group lowered its purple innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered its share price target from $ 32.00 to $ 15.00. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” valuation to a “pending” valuation, and in a survey note on Tuesday, September 28, lowered the stock price target from $ 34.00 to $ 22.00.

In other news, insider Casey Kale McGarvey bought 47,700 shares of the company in a deal on Thursday, December 16. Shares were purchased on average $ 10.48 per share, with a total transaction value of $ 499,896.00. This transaction was disclosed in a legal document to the SEC accessible from the SEC’s website. In addition, Coliseum Capital Management Director L purchased 155,344 shares of the company in a transaction that took place on Monday, December 27. Shares were purchased on average $ 13.46 per share, with a total transaction value of $ 2,090,930.24. The disclosure of this purchase is here. In the last 90 days, Insider has purchased 5,279,926 shares worth $ 60,756,383. Insider owns 24.92% of the shares.

Large investors have recently changed their equity positions. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation worth $ 59,000 in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owns $ 63,000 worth of 3,018 shares of the company after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE owns $ 72,000 worth of 2,697 shares of the company after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. will be able to increase its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns $ 84,000 worth of 3,172 shares of the company after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the previous quarter. Finally, the Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owns $ 92,000 worth of 3,478 shares of the company after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the previous quarter.

NASDAQ: PRPL opened on Friday for $ 11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $ 780.38 million, a price-earnings ratio of 194.33, a price-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.38. Purple Innovation has a minimum annual price of $ 8.79 and a maximum annual price of $ 41.08. The 50-day moving average for stocks is $ 12.96 and the 200-day moving average is $ 20.30. The company’s debt-to-capital ratio is 0.24, its quick ratio is 0.93, and its current ratio is 1.56.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) announced its financial results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported a quarterly EPS ($ 0.07), but lacks Zacks’ consensus estimate of $ 0.17 ($ 0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $ 170.78 million, compared to analysts’ estimated $ 198.9 million. In the same quarter of the previous year, the company made a profit of $ 0.27 per share. On average, equity research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will release 0.04 EPS this fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures comfort technology products. Mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protectors and bamboo sheets are available. The company was founded in 1989 by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

