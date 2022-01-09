Car gadgets skyrocket as health concerns grow





With personal health becoming an increasingly important priority around the world, the automotive industry is looking for new gadgets and accessories to make the car cockpit feel safer for drivers and passengers.

Items on display at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) include air purifiers, car seat alarms, and intelligent sun visors.

Valeo’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Christoph Perillat, said at a press conference in Las Vegas that the goal was to turn the car into a “kind of health cocoon.”

The products of CES’s French car supplier include devices for monitoring driver attention and air filters and systems that enable personalized climate control for passengers.

The company’s car and bus filtration systems eliminate more than 95% of viruses, including COVID-19.

CabinAir and Marelli also exhibited a car air purification system that can be installed in the cockpit or in the cup holder.

Another product offered by Gentex is a sensor made of nanofibers that can inspect the air and identify contaminants.

Carla Bairo, head of the Automotive Research Center, said the latest generation of technology was the result of early efforts initially focused on the truck industry, and for a long time it was detrimental to physical health. ..

After developing more ergonomic seats, car suppliers began to focus on tools to help drivers stay ahead of other health problems, such as cardiovascular problems, and to maintain driver awareness. rice field.

Warn parents

Some systems comply with government requirements for automobiles.

Italian startup Filo has developed an alarm system for child seats for children in accordance with the laws of their home country, which aims to prevent children from being left in the car on hot days.

The company was in Las Vegas to launch a technology for the United States that kills and injures dozens of people each year for hyperthermia.

“Sadly, busy life, stress, and more happen more than parents want to admit that they’ve actually expired … and they leave their kids in the car,” Filo’s marketing said. ..

The company’s Bluetooth-based system warns if a child remains in the seat when the driver leaves the vehicle.

Other child protection devices employ cameras, radar, vibration detection, and weight sensors, said Mike Ramsay, a specialist in automotive technology at consultancy Gartner.

Many of these products aren’t new, but advances in algorithms and processors have made them “more practical in terms of cost and functionality,” Ramsey said.

Valeo CEO Jack Aschenbroich said these new devices were also boosted by the rise of autonomous driving systems with cameras and radar.

“We used to focus more on seat comfort and heating,” he said. Based on these cameras and radars, “clients are now also looking for more visual comfort and safety applications.”

At CES, Bosch is demonstrating a “virtual visor” that is a transparent screen that detects the position of the driver’s eyes thanks to an internal camera and darkens only the part of the windshield where the sun interferes with the driver and does not block the rest. I did it.

“The key point is to use technology to actually improve the customer experience, not invasively,” says Bailo.

There is a subtle line between “We are trying to keep you safe, we are trying to keep you healthy” and “We are watching what you are doing” I have. ”

