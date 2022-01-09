Are you paying taxes on your mobile phone?You should read this first





Should I pay taxes on my smartphone or tablet?

pcess609 / Getty

This is the beginning of the new year and means that the 2022 tax season is about to begin in earnest. You must receive the W-2, 1099, and 1098 forms during January. Then it’s time to hire someone to do it. Do your taxes, especially if they are more complex, or do them yourself. Also, if you are considering preparing and submitting a return yourself, you may want to know that electronic filing on your mobile phone or tablet is important.

If you are filing your tax return on mobile this year, there are a few things you need to know. This guide will show you the pros and cons of making returns on your smartphone or tablet. If you plan to move to mobile this year, take a look at the three tax apps that can do the job.

You can start taxes on one device and collect taxes on another device.

Scott Stein / CNET Why do you need to tax your smartphone or tablet?

Paying taxes on your smartphone can seem daunting and boring, but there are many reasons why it’s a great idea for you.

Get the CNET Apple Report Newsletter

Receive the latest news and reviews about Apple products, iOS updates, and more. Delivered on Friday.

Convenient. Not everyone has access to a computer, but most people, whether Android or iOS, own a smartphone. The most popular tax apps are available on both the Play Store (Google) and the App Store (Apple), so if you don’t have a laptop or desktop, it’s very convenient to file taxes on your mobile device, especially your tablet. is.

If you have used the tax app before, you can use it again to speed up the filing process, thanks to the information you saved earlier. Also, mobile features such as document scanning with a camera may allow mobile phones and tablets to pay taxes faster than computers.

Live support is available on the camera. If you’re having trouble filling out a tax form through the app, you can make a video call with a tax expert (such as an accountant or lawyer) for personalized advice. And if you’re worried about them seeing your information, they can’t. They will not be able to access your personal information unless you provide them with it.

Scammers and hackers may take advantage of paying taxes on mobile devices.

What’s wrong with paying taxes on Queenie Wong / CNET mobile devices?

As in all cases, there is the back of the coin. This isn’t necessarily terrible, but it does show the downside of taxing mobile devices.

This can be a serious security issue. Most of these tax apps scan physical W-2 and other tax documents with your smartphone’s camera for social security numbers, addresses, and phone numbers. Unfortunately, this can save your photos to your camera roll. This is bad news if you forget to delete your photos and your phone is lost or stolen. If someone has access to your device, they can easily find photos that contain all your valuable information and use them for malicious purposes.

Did you invest in cryptocurrencies this year, especially if taxes are complex? Did you buy a house? Do you own a business? If you answer “yes” to any of these questions, it’s best to file your tax on your mobile phone or tablet, as the more complex your tax can be, the more complicated your work on your mobile phone can be. May not be.

Features available on your computer may not be accessible on mobile. In many cases, when computer software is ported to mobile, certain features and settings are lost. It can be as simple as an upload file size limit, which can make it more difficult to upload files to the tax app via your mobile phone. Whatever it is, these missing features can make it more difficult to pay taxes on mobile.

If you choose to move to mobile for taxes this year, here are some of the best tax apps

TurboTax.TurboTax by Intuit is one of the most popular tax apps available on mobile devices. If you have used the online version on your computer, the application is almost the same. First, you’ll be asked to answer a few questions so that TurboTax can better understand what your tax return will look like (dependents, deductions, credits, etc.). Once that’s done, you can start the free process of electronic filing with a variety of features such as document scanning, video calling with tax professionals, multi-device integration, last year’s data, and more (fee for more complex returns). You have to pay). Transfer etc.-To make everything as seamless as possible.

The H & R Block.H & R Block Tax File and Prep app offers many of the same features as the other apps on this list. Scan your documents with your camera, seek the help of a tax expert, complete electronic filing using multiple devices, and enable security features such as two-factor authentication and Face ID / Touch ID sign-in options. When you are ready to file your tax return, you can ask a tax expert for a thorough review of your return and file it on your behalf or on your own. You can file a tax return for free with a simple tax return, but there are also more complex tax payment options (pay only when you are ready to file).

TaxSlayer.TaxSlayer isn’t a generic name like the other two tax apps on this list, but there’s one main reason to consider using it for electronic filing on your smartphone this year. It’s a cost. While some of the features of competitors are missing, such as scanning documents with a camera and receiving tax returns in the middle of the year, TaxSlayer is more complex, including self-employed, investment, rental properties, etc. We provide affordable tax returns.

Playing now: Look at this: Child tax credit: Everything we know

4:17

Taxes will be paid soon, so we’ll get you covered. Find out how to scan important tax documents on your mobile phone or tablet and find the best tax software for 2022. We compared TurboTax, H & R Block, Jackson Hewitt and more.

The edits to this page are based solely on an objective and independent evaluation by the writer and are not affected by advertising or partnerships. It is not provided or outsourced by a third party. However, you may be rewarded for clicking links to products or services offered by our partners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/taxes/doing-taxes-on-your-phone-better-read-this-first/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos