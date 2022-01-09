CES 2022: Five Points from the Huge Technology Trade Fair





Samantha Murphy Kelly and Claire Duffy, CNN

CES, the hottest annual consumer electronics show, looked dramatically different this year.

Indeed, some things were well known. The company unveiled the latest batch of flashy television. The onslaught of weird gadgets has become even more bizarre. And there was no shortage of next-level health trackers, including light bulbs to track your sleep.

But this year’s CES was also a spectacular experiment on how to hold a face-to-face event during a pandemic. A prompt test of Covid-19 was distributed to attendees and required a mask and proof of vaccination.

Before the show, many major tech companies and media withdrew. Photos of the almost empty showroom area were widely shared. In addition, many presentations were pre-recorded, including a CES kick-off event with General Motors CEO Mary Barra.

“It was surreal,” said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy, who decided to attend directly to showcase his company’s new solar roof single. “This was probably the 11th year of going to CES, and the lack of crowds was strange.”

Still, there was a lot of talk about the products on display this year. Five points from the huge technology trade fair are:

Everyone wants part of the Metaverse

It’s been years since CES had the “next big thing” that everyone was talking about, but this year’s conversation focused primarily on the Metaverse. Metaverse refers to the effort to combine virtual reality and augmented reality technologies into new online areas.

Facebook’s parent company Meta and its Oculus gaming system are currently market leaders because they are hiring extensively to build their concepts, but many other companies are still trying to get involved. increase. Both the new PlayStation VR2 headset and its VR2Sense controller, and HTC’s Vive list controller for the Vive Focus 3 headset were announced at CES. And if these products are any sign, they understand that they need to come up with increasingly immersive hardware and experiences.

For example, the VR2 Sense controller features eye tracking and headset feedback that amplifies the sense of in-game action from the player. The company said in a press release that gamers can feel the character’s “rising pulse at the moment of tension, the rush of objects passing near the character’s head, or the thrust of the vehicle as the character moves forward.” rice field.

Pedro Pacheco, Senior Research Director of the Market, said: Research firm Gartner. “Many companies are now thinking about how to make the Metaverse a reality by including it in their long-term technology roadmap.”

The car will be the center

Automotive technology has always been a big part of CES, but this year there was a lot of talk about announcements. BMW teases color-changing cars, John Deere announces self-driving tractors, and companies promise to make electric cars more affordable.

BMW’s electric iX concept car featured an electronic panel coated to protect it from the weather, similar to what is found on Kindle e-readers. In the demo, BMW showed how the owner can switch the color of the car from black to white in just a few seconds. (BMW has not announced plans to introduce this type of technology into production vehicles.)

Automakers have also launched several new electric vehicles at more competitive prices, including the Silverado EV starting at $ 39,900 and the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox starting at $ 30,000. Meanwhile, the trend of high-tech companies entering the automotive manufacturing sector continued. Sony has followed in the footsteps of other tech companies such as Xiaomi and Foxconn to announce plans for its car brand. If the rumors are true, Apple can join the club as well.

Dystopia Tech

Some of the innovations have presented an optimistic vision for the future, while others have made the future (and even the reality of our current pandemic) a little darker.

Take a look at the concept “Vision Omnipod” announced by LG this week. Self-driving cars, which are not yet real products, can continue to entertain people with refrigerators, chairs leaning on beds, screens that passengers can use to watch movies, access games and other virtual spaces. Equipped with an AI assistant that can do it. Help them exercise or order food from them. Do you like to quarantine alone at home during a pandemic? Then you might enjoy hiding in this tech solo pod forever.

Other companies have introduced more realistic but still disturbing products, such as charging stations that claim to prevent mobile phones and smart devices from listening to sensitive conversations. (Technology gadgets that listen to users have been a horror for many years, but the concerns themselves indicate a tense relationship with technology, but they are largely unfounded.)

If that wasn’t enough, there was also a stuffed animal called Amagami Ham Ham. This is clearly where we are after the turmoil of the last two years, so we grab our fingers to relieve stress.

Changing the form factor is more than just a gimmick

While tech companies have been experimenting with foldable technology for the past few years, many companies like Samsung have unveiled an improved version at CES 2022 that highlights how niche markets are evolving.

Samsung’s tri-fold Flex S and Flex G concepts allow users to fold the tablet into three parts, making it look like an “s” and how the foldable smartphone lines Flip and Fold will look like in the future. It suggests whether it will evolve. Meanwhile, Asus’ new Zenbook 17 is a 17-inch foldable laptop with an OLED display that can be used as a tablet or folded in half like a laptop, with a 12.5-inch screen up and on-screen. You can also display the keyboard below.

Other companies like Dell have adopted products that respond to the trend of hybrid work. Dell’s Concept Flow connects and disconnects your laptop to and from the second display based on proximity. The Dell Movable Pari Webcam Prototype can also be connected to the side of your computer screen, on your drawing pad if you want your colleagues to see your notes in real time, or anywhere. meeting.

SMEs get out of the shadow of Big Tech

Much of CES’s attention is usually focused on tech celebrities, and there are concerns that this year’s event will level off after major exhibitors such as Meta and Amazon withdraw a few days before the start. Was there. However, some have said that the floor space of those empty showrooms is actually a benefit for companies that have decided to continue their courses and participate directly.

Richard Browning, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Nextbase, said: This year’s CES. But this year, he said, the company’s new product was reported more than expected, “because many major brands didn’t come here directly.”

While tech giants can reach their audience in many other ways, CES is an important international venue for small players to reach consumers and industry partners.

Direct attendees said that despite the small number of attendees overall, those in the field were more open to discovering new technologies and getting more involved. Some companies also said that the virtual elements of the show aren’t very attractive after regularly introducing the technology at Zoom meetings and other virtual forums for nearly two years.

In fact, since this year, something like GAF Energy’s DeBono is a new (impossible) future for CES conferences with “massive people” at home who just want to watch the latest TV and other popular gadgets. I’m looking at the possibilities. Those who really want to see new innovations will actually travel there.

“I think CES will survive and the ratio of true innovation to iteration alone will increase,” he said.

