All map changes provided by VALORANT patch 4.0





VALORANT patch 4.0 will be released next week. But today, Riot Games has released a patch note containing two maps, Bind and Breeze, with some changes to each.

Bind is getting two small updates, including a “new bench for confusion when getting the first peak” and a change to a chokepoint that gives the attacker the option to push through. The chokepoint is on Short A, and previously allowed sentries to smoke the location, so attackers had little option to penetrate the location. The area is modified to give the attacker a shot through the point.

Bind has only a few changes, but Breeze’s changes have a long list. Some minor changes include a stack of two crates added to the cave, a Mid-tuned curved wall, and a B door. These doors must be opened and closed before they can be reactivated.

Some changes will have a significant impact on gameplay. For example, the A main choke has been modified to be wider, removing the “fish in barrel” situation where one of the two possible opponents is present. The site has also changed on the back, the covers have been adjusted, and the pool has expanded to distant walls. This change provides the defender with more cover and a place to retreat.

Most of the B sites will also be adjusted. A cover will be added to the pillar, there will be a new wall on the back of the site to block it, and a stack of crates will also be added to the B wall. In a patch note, the developer said, “The new cover of the pillar allows for opportunities before and after the new plant,” and the tuned backsight provides players with a new place to find the cover. The new crate stack on the B-wall looks like a small change, but developers want to offer more flexible options to cover when dismantling a nasty battle and reacquiring or holding it. I’m out.

Another notable change not mentioned in the patch notes is the modification of the Cyphercam exploit in Breeze used in the VALORANT Champions match by Brazilian team Vivo Keyd. The position of the camera allowed the Cypher player to see through the spots at the top of the building. From the player’s point of view on the ground, the texture is solid and the cipher camera is invisible. This gave Vivo Keyd an unfair advantage and gave Riot a competitive decision.

The spots are properly textured so that the cipher camera cannot see through the spots in the building and the player can gain an advantage.

