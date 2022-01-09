Toyota is showing off a “fully tuned” GR Yaris at the Tokyo Auto Salon





The GR Yaris is a truly excellent car, but the potential for a 3-cylinder subcompact is huge. After all, the tuner has already reached 473 horsepower from inside the stock of 1.6 liter motors. Toyota seems ready to dive into a game that makes the GR-Yaris faster with its own entry, teasing the “fully tuned” GR Yaris concept for the Tokyo Auto Salon next weekend.

Is this a more aggressive GR Yaris variant of Toyota tested at the Nürburgring in June? probably. Although only called “GR Yaris’s full tune mode” in the company’s release, the Teaser photo shows a faint outline of the more aggressive front and rear aerodynamic elements seen in the test car last summer. This particular car also seems to have added a huge food indent, which is a good feature of the finest rally homologation specials.

Toyota Gazoo Racing will also debut the GR GT3 concept. This is a “racing-only concept car” and it is not clear in the near future. This could be the first look of a successor based on an existing Toyota model, as Toyota is currently racing the Lexus RC-F in IMSA’s GT3-based GTD class. It may be hiding the significantly modified Supra, but the silhouette is intended to show an idea of ​​how Toyota sees the future of GT racing rather than the specific racing plans of existing cars. It seems to indicate that it is a unique design concept.

The Tokyo Auto Salon will be held from January 14th to 16th, so expect to get answers from both mysterious teasers in the near future.

