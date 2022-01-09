How the University of Utah became an “innovation catalyst” in Beehive





The University of Utah’s Research Park was filmed in Salt Lake City on December 20th. Last week, the United States released its annual Innovation Report detailing how universities play a role in Beehive’s fast-growing innovation economy. (Christine Murphy, Dezalet News)

The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, released the 2021 Innovation Report last week. This report details the seemingly golden touch of universities when it comes to start-ups.

According to the report, a US start-up invested $ 884 million in 2021, and technology developed by Utah University faculty and students helped launch 14 start-ups last year.

Keith Marmer, Chief Innovation and Economic Engagement Officer in the United States, said Utah’s innovation economy is made up of a variety of industries driven by innovations being developed in Beehive. “Many” has been added Occurs in university settings.

“We do more than $ 650 million in research each year in the United States, some of which include private sector partnerships, entrepreneurial partnerships, venture capitalist partnerships, and government partnerships. It will be included, “added Marmar. “The innovation economy, in my opinion, is basically all the interests of leveraging innovation to move the economy forward, usually in the form of (a) growing startups and innovative companies on a large scale. Partnerships and relationships between stakeholders. “

Most of the success detailed in the report comes from US partners for innovation, ventures, outreach, and technology centers, the university’s organization that oversees innovation management. Marmar said he sees the center as an “innovation catalyst.”

He said the center’s functions fall into several broad categories, including technology, commercialization, corporate involvement, and economic development.

“We start 10 to 15 new companies a year. We help them recruit and raise money, but bring new research and innovation opportunities to the university. We are also responsible for our relationship with the industry to help. “

“Most importantly, in addition to all of that, we manage many relationships between stakeholders and make sure everyone is connected.”

Other universities have similar organizations to PIVOT centers, but Marmar said the novelty is how they work in a “fully integrated way.”

“Often there are offices that just do the commercialization and economic development of technology. We set up the center a few years ago to operate in a fully integrated way. I think this is a unique piece. “I will.”

Looking at the report, Marmar said he focused on value and impact.

“On the quantitative side, looking at how much capital our company raised last year, the market puts that much money into the companies and gives them the resources to keep moving forward. It was a big year verifying the quality of the company and the impact. “

“Qualitatively, Fiscal Year 2021 was in the world of COVID. As a result of technology licensing around the world, start-ups trying to influence COVID can contribute. And it’s part of Utah of the solution that tries to deal with COVID to me, and it’s those qualitative parts that matter, “Marmer said.

Another key factor in Utah’s fast-growing innovation economy is the environment in which Marmar called new ideas “supportive, welcoming, and forgiving.”

“One of the things we do at the PIVOT Center is to try to support these new entrepreneurs and new ideas in a way that is found in many of Utah’s innovation ecosystems,” he said. Said.

Last year was a successful year for US centers and their ventures, but Marmar said he was excited about the future.

“Some of what I’m hoping for is not only involved in increasing the physical presence in the research park and building innovative homes next to the campus, but also in downtown Salt Lake. It’s also work we’re doing, creating an innovation district and partnering with other universities in the private sector at Point of the Mountain, “Mahmer said.

“Looking at the rankings, I think it’s easy to raise a flag and say,’We’re doing great things, we’re No. 1′,” he said. our. “

