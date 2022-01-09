40,000 participants, rich in innovative products





This year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was held in Las Vegas, where the latest technologies from around the world were introduced. Now that the mega event is over, let’s take a look at some of its highlights. “The show is a truly global event, with 30% of participants traveling from outside the United States on behalf of 119 countries,” said a CES press release.

Participation

The event had approximately 40,000 attendees, including 1800 global media, at 11 indoor and outdoor venues. More than 2,300 companies from all over the world have exhibited their products.

Words from the CEO

In a press release, Gary Shapiro, President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), said:

In a press release, Gary Shapiro, President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), said that innovation will be realized at CES 2022 this week, reforming the industry, from healthcare to agriculture, sustainability

Two years later …

He was also excited to welcome the industry again face-to-face to experience the latest innovations at CES 2022 after two years of direct contact.

Best technology

From Kosher’s smart bus technology to the introduction of Targus’ smart backpacks, the event saw a lot of innovation.

The world of automobiles

More than 190 car companies have come forward to showcase their best technology. BMW, Hyundai, Stellantis, VinFast, Vietnam’s first automake R, etc. made them feel their presence.

Health and exercise

Various health gadgets were also announced at the event by companies such as Abbott, Essence and Barakoda Daily Health Tech to help consumers better track their health.

Existence of AI

The use of artificial intelligence has advanced in various industries … Read more

The use of artificial intelligence has dominated the event, and various industries have advanced, unveiling smart and convenient gadgets for consumers. Beyond Honeycomb has introduced an AI-enabled robot to prepare and cook customizable meals, while John Deere has the first fully autonomous tractor.

Long-awaited announcement

There were many gadgets that had been waiting for quite a while before Sony announced the PlayStation VR 2 and OnePlus announced the OnePlus 10 Pro. And the event wasn’t disappointing.

