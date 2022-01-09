Seven years later, GovTech is celebrating the “App Store Moment.”





The iPhone was released on June 29, 2007, quickly revolutionizing the mobile phone market and creating a whole new revenue category. It’s important to remember that when the iPhone was first released, the device didn’t include a store because it came with all the applications needed for a web browser, calendar, email, and more. This was an experience fully defined and controlled by Apple.

This all changed when Apple launched the App Store on July 10, 2008 as a way for third parties to bring new applications to the iPhone. Users no longer have to be content with the features that come with their phones, but they were able to add new features quickly and easily. Ringo is striving to catalyze the wave of market activity and establish a new source of annual revenue that will reach $ 64 billion in 2020.

This company is a good analogy to explain what’s happening in today’s government technology market. The government-industry complex of the past has given way to the open market, where government agencies can choose the best solution for each problem, even if they are not all from the same vendor. This is the moment of the gov tech App Store.

Materials of Movement Government Technology The App Store moments are fueled by the already independently accelerating clashes of heterogeneous forces, creating the perfect storm for market innovation and progress. These include:

Democratized Cloud Infrastructure: The rise of the cloud as an infrastructure and new service delivery models give all cities, counties, and state agencies across the country access to world-class infrastructure at a needs-based price. became. In addition, this same technology enables avid entrepreneurs to securely deliver new features to government-optimized, pre-certified services, avoiding costly in-house builds. Some of these cloud providers rely on the App Store’s dynamics by launching their own dedicated government markets and incubators. Notable examples include AWS, Azure, Oracle Cloud, Salesforce, and Google Cloud.

Procurement and deregulation: Many legacy rules and regulations are beginning to evolve the process accelerated by COVID-19, allowing technology to be applied to new use cases that were previously impossible. With new procurement models suitable for software subscriptions and startups, even the most complex layers of government have access to new innovations (and provided Lawyer Cat as a by-product!).

A new wave of government leaders and mindset: New government leaders in both business and policy have made technology an administrative priority and embraced new external ideas on how to use technology to solve problems. .. As a consumer of all cultures as a service, civil servants continue to rethink and innovate their existing operations into a more effective government-provided model. We recognize that technologies such as broadband and connectivity are also important policy priorities for civil servants across the country, and there are no signs of a slowdown.

Changing Citizens and Stakeholder Expectations: Citizens and stakeholder expectations for the public sector are conditioned by interaction with private businesses. As consumers interact with frictionless, predictive digital experiences, they increasingly expect the same sophistication in their engagement with government. Government Technologies’ parent company, e.Republic, has been benchmarking the evolution of government experience for decades through programs such as the Government Experience Awards. We have also seen amazing advances and adoption of new technologies to provide human-centered services.

Entrepreneurs aiming to tackle complex challenges: Gov tech was once a market where entrepreneurs were told not to try to build a business. Today, the market is creating a myriad of new startups and ideas that aim to tackle the most complex public sector challenges. With a new platform that modernizes how government agencies communicate with companies to detect leaks from space, govtech isn’t lacking in new market innovation.

Capital Available to Companies at All Stages of Growth: As a market, gov tech has attracted many new investors and now covers all stages of growth of a company. According to Crunchbase, US government-affiliated tech companies raised more than $ 1 billion as of early December 2021, a quarter of which was devoted to pre-seed funding. The strong performance of the government technology market during the pandemic also encouraged many investors to focus on dedicated government technology funds, following the success of the market’s first dedicated fund, established in 2014.

Existing Enterprises and Market Maturity: Gov tech is not a new industry, but one that is undergoing rapid transformation accelerated by the events of the last two years. As the market matures, integration and movement from existing companies is increasing. Over the last six years, we’ve cataloged this momentum through the GovTech 100 (see whos in the 2022 GT100). Shea & Co. Our market partners, such as Jeff Cook, have also done a great job of regularly analyzing this market activity.

Increased Funds Available: Digital Government Centers, which are also part of e.Republic this year, predicted that state and local agencies would spend approximately $ 118.4 billion on information technology and services. These were conservative estimates based on pandemic uncertainty, but by the end of 2021 the government would exceed these numbers and continue to move forward in 2022. The rise of new direct federal aid to state and local agencies, including the U.S. Rescue Planning Act and infrastructure, the Investment and Jobs Act provides how state and local leaders can upgrade infrastructure and use technology to serve it. It provided a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rethink.

While state and local government agencies taking advantage of this moment can now procure the best solutions to tackle the most complex issues, there is still work to be done to take advantage of this unique App Store moment. .. With more than 19,000 cities, 3,000 counties, 51,000 special districts, and nearly 7,000 departments in 50 state governments, we need new technologies and partners to help implement our vision.

As the government’s technology market matured, service provision gradually approached its members. Nowadays, digital transformation initiatives have enabled us to abstract our infrastructure with modern applications, but what’s next? The answer is government experience.

To predict the future of the government’s technology market, simply look at the evolution of the Apples App Store, an API marketplace for features that are not tied to siled applications or standalone delivery models. Services and applications are connected and interoperable, even if they were created by different companies.

Here’s how this works: Today, if a citizen or visitor wants to interact with government services, they need to have the right applications and qualifications to make the experience useful. What if you could get information by voice or text message without having to pre-install the application in the future? What if the phone could query government laws or services based on distributed IDs, locations, times, and context provided through other contextual inputs? Applications and services are abstracted from the user, similar to the behavior of today’s infrastructure layers, to provide the right functionality at the right time.

Many companies in the government technology market that will build the future talk about platforms, but the true platform of government technology is not a unique set of lock-in features, but an open ecosystem that allows data, services, and transactions to flow seamlessly. It is important to understand that it is a system. Predict user needs along the way. The government’s technology platform of the future is an open ecosystem that incorporates interoperability, data standards, service marketplaces, portable identities, and accessibility as defaults. Enterprises need to leverage all the drivers that drive this App Store moment to build the right foundation needed to support government technology in the not too distant future. Today’s market activity is just the tip of the iceberg. Government Technology is Governing’s sister site. Both are a division of e.Republic.

Dustin Haisler is Chief Innovation Officer of e.Republic, the parent company of Government Technology. Formerly Head of Finance and CIO of Manor, Texas, a small city on the outskirts of Austin, Heissler quickly built up Civic Tech’s early innovator track record and reputation. As Chief Innovation Officer, Heissler has a strategic role to help shape the company’s products, services, and future directions. Primarily, he leads e.Republic Labs. This is a market connector created as an ecosystem to educate, accelerate and ultimately expand innovation within the public sector. Read his full biography.

See more Dustin Heissler stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.governing.com/now/gov-tech-seven-years-in-is-having-an-app-store-moment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos