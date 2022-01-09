An important Google Maps feature has been broken, making navigation much harder to use





One of the best features of Google Maps is the integration of the Google Assistant, as users can control the app without relying on touch input. This is clearly important for those who need to keep an eye on the road. Using voice commands greatly reduces distractions.

Unfortunately, for some Android users, working with Google Maps hands-free is not as easy as expected due to issues affecting voice command support.

Little is known about the cause of the error at this time, but users of the Google forums here claim that recent updates are entirely responsible.

More specifically, the original voice command to move to a particular destination was originally detected correctly, but the voice input was completely interrupted. Some say that the only way to restore it is to minimize Google Maps, but this certainly seems to indicate that the app is the cause.

People who participate in the discussion thread say that creating a new profile on the device at the root level has returned to normal, but it goes without saying that this is not a convenient workaround for everyone.

On the other hand, some have tried all sorts of extreme workarounds, including a complete reset of the mobile device. In other words, the Google Maps voice commands are still broken and are completely useless.

At the moment this seems to happen only on Android, and at some level this makes sense. However, Google Maps on iOS hasn’t received updates for about a month, so the new version released for Android may be causing overall confusion.

Currently, no other fix is ​​available, so it’s unclear if the next Google Maps update that ships to Android devices will fix this behavior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoevolution.com/news/essential-google-maps-feature-broken-down-navigation-now-much-harder-to-use-178645.html

