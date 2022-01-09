Weaving a career in the textile sector, fashion design





Textiles include many sub-sectors such as the knitting and weaving industry, embroidery, printing and textile finishing. It is an area juxtaposed with aesthetics, technology, cultural roots and symbolism, providing a unique opportunity to explore a variety of career options. Through textiles, we not only represent the realm of cultural identity, but also solve practical problems that require scientific / science-based solutions.

What is included in the textile design course?

Participating in the Textile Design Course will teach you the technical aspects of textiles, including the basics of weaving and knitting structures. Throughout the course, they learn more complex structures like dobby and jacquard weave. It can be used for design development in traditional hand-woven industries such as varanasi weaving, crab shawl weaving and paithani. fabric. ‘

They also learn about the various finishes applied to fabrics to improve performance, and the chemistry of textiles and dyes applied to the development of performance-enhancing fabrics used in the sportswear, kidswear, dyeing and printing industries. .. In the course, they are familiar with material innovation and key technological developments in textiles.

Courses in and around the textile industry provide young people with the opportunity to learn about the subtle nuances of textile design development, including market research and understanding of customer insights, forecasting and trend research, structure, printmaking, and embroidery development. Students need to combine design and innovation to create new designs, keeping in mind the commercial aspects of ideas and works.

What are the different textile sectors?

Textiles is a highly diverse industry, offering multiple possibilities across disciplines, making it a truly dynamic and ever-evolving field. Those who enter the textile industry can work with local artisans to guide their careers in the direction of social intervention through traditional textiles. You can also work with informal departments or work in industrial design with textile factories and labels. Applicants can also explore print and embroidery innovations.

Fashion industry: Textiles not only form the backbone of fashion houses and design houses, but some companies and brands are trying to express their work with unconventional textile materials, unique prints and embroidery. Most of the famous designers exhibiting their work at International Fashion Week use Indian textiles as their label blueprints. Hand embroidery, an art form that has long been popular in India, has also contributed significantly to the international fashion business.

Innovation companies: Like everything else in our society, textiles are also advancing by adopting more environmentally sustainable production and logistics. There is active collaboration between textile engineers and designers in this area to create technically and aesthetically driven textiles.

Traditional Textiles: Local weaving, printing and embroidery techniques have been revived and returned to mainstream consciousness as a popular art form. Previously a job traditionally done by social sector NGOs, brands and designers now use traditional textiles and techniques to embrace their roots. This has given a great boost to the informal sector, helping semi-skilled and skilled workers earn a living, while at the same time adding a unique flavor to the work of designers.

Furniture industry: In the furniture industry, such as furniture, bed linen, bath linen and carpet, the number of customers who want to customize furniture to create unique homes and office spaces is increasing rapidly. Textile graduates can work as print and weaving designers and merchandisers to help create soft furniture personalized with current trends and help design consulting for home and office spaces.

— Written by Associate Professor Gauri K Purohit of Jaipur, Pearl Academy, Fashion School

