Here are some cool gadgets and innovative technologies on display at CES2022





Back to the Future predicted flying cars by 2015. Seven years have passed, but flying cars are still a distant dream. But a flying car, a wonderland for tech geeks around the world, is the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Exhibited here are Gizmo’s coolest tech tricks, a gadget that looks like it’s jumping out of science fiction movies and cyberpunk games and entering the trade fair directly. The Consumer Electronics Show, hosted by the Consumer Electronics Association for companies around the world, introduces, teases, launches and introduces breakthrough and often daunting innovations. CES resumed activity last week and ended on January 7, the day before the planned finale. The show was held in hybrid mode, with companies choosing to participate directly, but some companies effectively participated. Regardless of your participation, there are some unimaginable futuristic products that have caught the attention of this year’s show. Here are some innovative products.

Caller Perfect Fill

Have you ever wondered if you can get the luxury of pre-filled hot water at the right temperature and level with just voice commands? The Kohlers PerfectFill Bus provides just that via a company app or a touchscreen digital panel that can be wall mounted. The app allows you to automatically pull the bath to the ideal temperature and depth without monitoring. Remotely control the bath. This means that you can pre-plan the bath (for example, set the bath on your way home from work) and use voice commands to drain the bath.

Sony Vision SSUV

Perhaps the biggest announcement in the CES2022 and the global automotive industry was that Sony founded Sony Mobility to enter the electric vehicle market. According to the company, it will focus on developing electric vehicles that leverage Sony’s expertise in AI, robotics and entertainment. , Sensors, games and display technology. This intent is evident in the 7-seater Vision S SUV, which features 40 high-sensitivity, high-resolution, wide dynamic range CMOS sensors and a LiDAR sensor derived from Sony’s industry-leading camera unit. Provides accurate 3D spatial recognition. In addition to that, the car boasts a PlayStation and Bravia IP integrated via 5G connectivity, digital services that work in conjunction with 5G.

Noveto N1 invisible headphones

Perhaps the biggest announcement in the audio industry at CES 2022 was the Move to N1 audio device. This is what the company calls invisible headphones. The Noveto N1 uses beamforming technology to create a binaural audio experience that works by transmitting ultrasonic waves quietly in the air. The ultrasound converges in the audible pocket just outside the ear, creating an experience similar to wearing headphones. According to the company, others in the room will be able to hear the whispers of sound while the user is immersed in stereoscopic audio. The device’s sensors detect the user’s head movements, help the N1 track their ears, and keep the experience uninterrupted.

Fluigent OMI Mini Lab

Fluigent OMI Mini Lab is a pioneering and groundbreaking innovation that emulates biology through Organ-on-chip and automates modeling human organ systems by predicting human reactions. It is a minilab that was done. This means that you can test the drug directly in a 15cm x 8cm box, not in an animal or human. What is truly groundbreaking is that technology can reproduce living conditions and perform DNA or pathogen testing at a reduced time and overall cost. This is a big step forward in microfluidics. Fluigent OMI connects to WiFi and iOS / Android devices, runs on battery, fits any microscope, stores data in the cloud and can be operated remotely.

Imuzak 3D steering wheel display

Car dashboard holograms are no longer just science fiction props. The Imuzak 3D steering wheel display, with holograms on the car dashboard, provides details such as maps, nearby ATMs, and toilets. You can operate it by touching the microlens at the top of the 2.8-inch screen attached to the steering.

BMW iX flow

The prototype BMW’s iXFlow will change the automotive industry if it happens. Why do you listen The color changes from black to white and vice versa with the push of a button. It uses a technology called shade change ink. It can be used to drastically change the temperature of the car, using white on hot days and black on cold days. However, this model is in the prototype stage and can take years to reach market.

ASUS Zenbook 17

Folding smartphones became a reality last year, but what about foldable laptops? The laptop is essentially foldable, but it doesn’t have an end-to-end full-screen display. It was until ASUS launched the Zenbook 17, which boasts a huge 17.3-inch OLED display when deployed. When folded, the laptop turns into a 12.3-inch clamshell with an on-screen touch keyboard in the lower half. Other features include an Intel U-series processor, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, a 3.5 combo audio jack, a Thunderbolt 4 Type C port, and a 75Wh lithium polymer battery.

Samsung Eco Remote

With Samsung announcing a new eco-remote that charges wirelessly via WiFi, you don’t have to worry about running out of remote battery. South Korea’s tech giant launched a solar-powered Eco Remote at CES last year, but the new Eco Remote uses the radio frequencies emitted by WiFi routers to charge the battery, making a big difference in the game.

Published: Sunday, January 9, 2022 07:00 AM IST

