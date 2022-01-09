How the Metaverse becomes a breeding ground for terrorists





Conversation by Joel S. Elson, Austin C. Doctor and Sam Hunter 5 minutes read

The Metaverse is coming. Like all innovations, it brings new opportunities and new risks.

The Metaverse is an immersive virtual reality version of the Internet that allows people to interact with digital objects and representations of themselves and others, and move from one virtual environment to another more or less freely. It can also include augmented reality, a fusion of virtual reality and physical reality. This is done by virtually representing people and objects in the physical world, and vice versa, by incorporating virtual into people’s perceptions of the physical space.

Wearing a virtual reality headset or augmented reality glasses allows people to socialize, worship, and work in environments where the boundaries between the environment and the digital and physical boundaries permeate. The Metaverse enables people to find meaning and gain experience in harmony with their offline lives.

There is friction there. When people learn to love something, whether it’s digital, physical, or a combination, robbing them of it can cause emotional pain and suffering. More specifically, what people value is vulnerabilities that can be exploited by those who are trying to do harm. Malicious people are already aware that the Metaverse is a potential tool in their arsenal.

As terrorist researchers at the National Center for Anti-Terrorism Innovation, Technology and Education in Omaha, Nebraska, we see the potential dark side of the Metaverse. It’s still under construction, but its evolution promises a new way for militants to exert influence through fear, threats, and coercion. Given our research on malicious creativity and innovation, the Metaverse has the potential to become a new area of ​​terrorist activity.

For the sake of clarity, we are not, in fact, excited about the potential for human progress, rather than objecting to the Metaverse as a concept. However, we believe that the rise of the Metaverse opens up new vulnerabilities and opens up new opportunities to exploit them. Although not exhaustive, there are three ways the Metaverse complicates efforts to stop terrorism and violent extremism.

Recruitment

First, online recruitment and engagement are hallmarks of modern radicalism, and the Metaverse can extend this ability by making it easier for people to meet. Today, anyone interested in the remarks of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes may read an article about his rebel ideology or watch his video talking to believers about martial law. .. Tomorrow, by fusing artificial intelligence and augmented reality into the Metaverse, Rhodes or his AI agent will sit on a bench in a virtual park, take any number of potential followers, and bring them in a vision of the future. You can be tempted.

Similarly, the resurrected bin Laden was able to meet his followers in a virtual rose garden and auditorium. The new Metaverse provides extremist leaders with new capabilities to build and maintain virtual idealistic and social communities, as well as powerful and indestructible ways to expand their class and sphere of influence.

Adjustment

Second, the Metaverse offers new ways to coordinate, plan, and execute vandalism across diffused memberships. Attack on the Capitol? With sufficient reconnaissance and information gathering, radical leaders can create virtual environments that represent physical buildings. This allows members to follow a route that leads to their primary purpose.

Members can learn feasible and efficient paths, coordinate alternative routes if some are blocked, and develop multiple emergency response plans in the event of unforeseen circumstances. When carrying out attacks in the real world, augmented reality objects such as virtual arrows can guide violent radicalists and help identify marked targets.

Violent extremists can plot from the living room, basement, and backyard. Everything is socially connected, trusted by peers, and manifested to others in the form of digital avatars of their choice. These groups may be more prepared than today’s radical groups because of their time in the Metaverse when radical leaders command them to take action in the real world.

New target

Finally, new virtual and mixed reality spaces create new target possibilities. Just as buildings, events, and people can be harmed in the real world, the same can be attacked in the virtual world. Imagine the turmoil of real-life activities such as synagogue swastikas, banking, shopping, and work, and the ruin of public events.

The 9/11 memorial services created and hosted in virtual domains are attractive targets for violent extremists who can recreate the collapse of the Twin Towers, for example. Metaverse weddings can be confused by attackers who refuse to pair a couple by religious or gender. These actions are psychologically sacrificing and can be harmful to the real world.

This mixed virtual and physical threat can be easily dismissed by claiming that it is not real and therefore unimportant. But when Nike is preparing to sell virtual shoes, it’s important to recognize the very realistic money spent in the Metaverse. Real money has a real job, and a real job can lose a very realistic livelihood.

Destroying an augmented reality or virtual reality business means that an individual suffers a real financial loss. Like physical locations, virtual spaces can be carefully designed and created, and then bring importance to what people have spent building time and creativity. Moreover, as technology becomes smaller and more integrated into people’s daily lives, the ability to turn off the metaverse and ignore harm can become more difficult.

Preparing for a new (virtual) reality

So how do you tackle these new threats and vulnerabilities? It makes sense to suggest that businesses do not tolerate hatred or violence, or identify and ban individuals engaged in radicalism from virtual space. We support such commitments, but are skeptical that they are credible, especially in light of the exposure to the dangerous behavior of Meta on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms. There are benefits to hatred and division.

Who and how can a company be unable to act as the only trusted guardian of the Metaverse?

Although the full-scale Metaverse is still a few years away, the potential threat posed by the Metaverse today is a variety of people, including academic researchers, those developing the Metaverse, and those entrusted with protection. And attention from the organization is required. society. Threats require you to think about the Metaverse as creatively as or more creatively as malicious people are likely to do. Everyone needs to be prepared for this new reality.

Joel S. Elson is an assistant professor of IT innovation at the University of Nebraska Omaha, Austin C. Doctor is an assistant professor of political science at the University of Nebraska Omaha, and Sam Hunter is a professor of psychology at the University of Nebraska Omaha. .. ..

