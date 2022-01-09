COVID-19: Demand for Antibody Cocktails Soars in India Despite No Effect on Omicron | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





coronavirus.

(Pixabay image by Gerd Altmann)

Due to the surge in cases of COVID caused by Omicron in India, people over the age group are hospitalized for a dose of monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy that was popular with former President Donald Trump in 2020. And hurry to the medical provider.

Although it promises to reduce the severity of COVID-19 disease in certain high-risk age groups with comorbidity, this antibody cocktail is not suitable for people infected with Omicron at all, health. Warn the experts.

A single dose of cocktail therapy costs about 65,000 rupees.

Delhi-based Laxmikant (name changed upon request) was 64 years old and recently received monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy at Max Hospital in Saket.

Infected with the delta variant in December, when India has not yet seen an Omicron surgeon, it was administered after many consultations and is now safe at home.

Vivek Nangia, director of respiratory department at Max Super Specialty Hospital in Saket, said there was a great need for antibody cocktail therapy, which was ineffective against Omicron variants. No data yet.

“Awareness of antibody cocktail therapy has increased significantly in India, and people want it, but it is not effective against Omicron,” Nansia told IANS.

“If a patient does not improve within 5 days and continues to experience significant symptoms, it is time to consider monoclonal antibody therapy for the patient,” he informed.

Several alternatives have been seen in the past to treat severe COVID-19, including remdesivir, tocilizumab, hydroxychloroquine, and plasma therapy. These methods declined as new deadly mutants arrived at the scene.

Monoclonal antibody therapy was praised as 100% effective in blocking the progression of COVID-19, but the new super Defeated by the mutant Omicron variant.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins designed to attach to specific targets, in this case the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein used by the virus to invade human cells. Several studies have shown that monoclonal antibody therapy can prevent COVID infection from progressing to ICU entry and death.

A global team of researchers analyzed the efficacy of monoclonal antibody therapy from major pharmaceutical companies.

The findings, posted on the preprint server biorxiv and not yet peer-reviewed, “completely lost neutralization activity” when treatments developed by major pharmaceutical companies such as Regeneron, Lilly and Celltrion faced Omicron. I made it clear.

However, monoclonal antibody therapy with AstraZeneca and Vir Biotechnology had a “minimal effect,” or “retention of partial activity.”

The recent emergence of the highly infectious B.1.1.529 Omicron variant is of particular concern due to the number of mutations in the spike protein over 30.

“Our results suggest that some, but not all, of the antibody products used clinically lose efficacy against the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant and related strains,” the University of Washington said. The corresponding author of the School of Medicine, Michael S. Diamond, wrote. , In this study.

According to Arunesh Kumar, senior consultant and head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Paras Hospital, Gurgaon, the effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies with the emergence of Omicron variants has been questioned as they have been useful with Delta variants in the prevention of severe illness and hospitalization. It is being viewed. ..

“People with comorbidity and early symptoms are receiving this treatment. It is not yet known how effective Omicron is. Another oral drug, molnupiravir, is also a COVID-positive patient with mild and comorbidity. Used in. “Kumal told IANS.

Omicron circumvents the immune protection provided by vaccines and natural infections and disables most monoclonal antibody therapies, according to another recent study led by researchers at the University of Columbia in the United States in collaboration with scientists at the University of Hong Kong. can.

This study suggested that most monoclonal antibody therapies currently in use and under development are far less effective against Omicron, even if they work at all.

Nanjia said that people who are at very high risk of developing serious illness should be given monoclonal antibodies.

“This is for people over the age of 60, or those who have no control over diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease, and there is a strong suspicion of delta type,” he told IANS.

