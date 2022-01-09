Sundar Pichai proves Indian youth leadership: V Muraleedharan





Indian youth and their diaspora have made great strides in finding innovative solutions around the world, and Foreign Minister V. Muraleedhara said Indian youth are the world leaders in the context of technological development. Said that.

“Several celebrities, from Thunder Picchai to Paraguagrawar, are evidence of the leadership of Indian youth on the world stage,” said Youthpla, focusing on the role of Diaspora youth in innovation and technology on Sunday. While giving a de facto keynote speech at the Vasibal Tia Diva Conference, Muralidaran said.

“Today, in the context of technology development, it is certainly a proud moment for Indians to become world leaders,” he added.

He emphasized that today’s technology is more than just a means of development, he said, in the era of pandemics, technology is the basis of our normal functioning.

“Youth are making technological changes and using them in innovative ways, especially in the social and political arena, in determining the direction of society and where the world is heading. It plays an important role. “

In the context of technological development, he said, it is certainly a proud moment for Indians to become world leaders.

“Our diaspora serves as a living bridge between India and the world,” he added. The minister also said that members of India’s large diaspora continue to maintain a deep connection between their homeland and its rich traditions and culture, while being well integrated into the countries and societies in which they live and work. ..

“Despite having head-on respect in their respective fields of politics, economy, cultural services and technology, they remain connected to their roots and traditions, rituals, rituals and cultures. , I have a strong bond and interest in protecting the language, “added the minister.

During the event, Secretary-General Sanjay Battalia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended, saying, “25 years from now, we will celebrate the 100th anniversary. Vision 2047 (Independence Day) is being prepared.” “India will have a $ 10 trillion GDP economy, according to World Bank estimates. Young people will play an important role in it,” he added.

The Minister emphasized that the Indian youth and diaspora community have made a remarkable journey in innovative technology and creativity, saying that the diaspora has made great strides in finding innovative solutions. “Working with young people is an investment,” he added.

India celebrates the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) on January 9th every year to commemorate the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the development of India.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this opportunity was taken on this day in 1915, when Mahatma Gandhi, the largest Pravasi, returned from South Africa to India, leading the free struggle in India and changing the lives of Indians forever. January 9th was chosen to celebrate. Foreign affairs.

This story is published from the news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected to Mint and stay up to date. Download the app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/sundar-pichai-parag-agrawal-proof-of-indian-youth-leadership-v-muraleedharan-11641712168881.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos