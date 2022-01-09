Do you want Google to choose your next vacation destination?





If you don’t know where to go this year, get inspired by Google Trends.

Few benchmarks tell us a lot about the current culture or make as many decisions as Google queries. Also, an overview of Google Trends in 2021 reveals a lot of our appeal during an even more unprecedented year. If you need inspiration for your next year’s trip, consider taking advantage of last year’s trends at these five destinations that match what we’re all looking for anyway.

Liverpool, England

In January 2021, searchers were more interested in sea shanti than ever before. These often whimsical little gadgets date back to the early 19th century British merchant ships (perhaps you know about drunk sailors). If you want to connect with the history of sea music, consider visiting Liverpool, England. The Royal Albert Dock is one of the city’s top attractions, with many of the original buildings of the time. There is also the Merseyside Maritime Museum, Peerhead’s Titanic Memorial, and the National Waterway Museum. Complete your themed visit by staying at 30 James Street, directly across from Peerhead. Here you will find a Titanic-style room, the original White Star Line home, and the place where the famous ship was commissioned.

San Antonio, Texas

When the cruel winter caused terrible temperatures and snow throughout the region of Texas, it was rarely affected by such weather turmoil, as the community went without power and preparation, the wide belt of the state remained powerless. Was made. Google is looking for ways to help Texas soar during this stunning weather event, not just across the United States, but around the world. The city of San Antonio rarely receives snow, and even two-inch snowfalls often take years to pile up, but February 2021 alone recorded four days of snowfall. Today, in a calm and safe time, explore the popular Riverwalk, free historical parks and Alamo’s home with lots of art. Check in at Hotel Havana, which has its own colorful history for a boutique stay in a legendary setting.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Pope Francis may have recently blamed pet parents around the world, but plant parents are new parents anyway and no one has criticized them yet. How popular is plant parenting between millennials and Gen Z? In March 2021, Google searches around the world found that traveling with plants outperformed both traveling with children and traveling with pets. If you want to incorporate your earnest appreciation for the plants into your next major vacation, head to Rio de Janeiro. Here you will find the vast Jardin Botnico of over 6,500 species and the stunning Royal Palms Avenue. Bring the lush forest atmosphere to your hotel by staying at La Maison by Dassol, a chic boutique surrounded by lush vegetation and poolside sunset views.

Chihuahua, Mexico

In May 2021, Miss Universe won the crown on the Miss Universe pageant, boosting the search for Miss Universe Mexico winners by 3,450%. Why? This wasn’t the first time Mexico had taken the title. The United States may still lead Venezuela as the most crowned country, but Mexico has so far tied several other countries to fifth place with three wins. The current reigning queen, originally from Chihuahua, Mexico, is better known for her breed of dogs with a temperament that bears its name rather than tourism, but there are many things to see in this less visited destination in Mexico. I have. Book a room in the historic Central Hotel Boutique. It is right next to the Baroque cathedral of Chihuahua and the 18th century government palace. From here, you can also catch a spectacular scenic train through the Gorge of the Copper Canyon.

Manila, Philippines

October was Filipino-American Heritage Month in the United States (formally Filipino-American Heritage Month), and in 2021, the search for Filipino bakeries near me surged across the country. Indulging in dessert may not be the most influential way to explore. Culture, it’s certainly one of the most delicious. To maximize this culinary adventure, head to Manila, home of some of the Philippines’ most beloved bakeries. Take a break between Bing and explore the city’s favorites such as the Purple Oven and Hison’s Cakes & Pastries at Sofitel Philippines Plaza Manila on the waterfront overlooking the bay.

