This Google Voice scam is so terrible that the FBI has issued a warning.





Robocalls, fraudulent calls, and marketing are annoying and enough to stop answering the phone. The problem is that by the time these types of calls start to flood, it’s too late to do much about it.

If you have another number to use, it will prevent the primary number from spreading. Google Voice can do more than that and keep the old number if you want. Tap or click here to see other benefits of Google Voice.

This service is a great way to keep your number private, but you can use it. This is at the heart of recent scams and has attracted the FBI’s attention. Read below for more information and tips on how to avoid a victim’s fall.

Listener makes a call

Last year, a member of the Kim Commandos audience called to talk about being targeted by a scammer. The caller sold the product on the Facebook Marketplace and was asked for a number.

He didn’t fall into a trick involving a scammer trying to create his Google Voice account using his number. When someone creates a Google Voice account with your real number, you’ll receive a verification code. When you hand it over, the scammer has an account linked to your number.

Still a problem

Google Voice-related scams go beyond the online marketplace. The FBI posted a warning about the same scams that Kim’s listeners experienced.

In fact, such scams are no longer just hitting the market. Sites where people post their information give scammers a lot of ammunition. Some examples are when people post about lost pets or rental rooms.

Whatever you do, follow these tips to ensure your safety.

Do not share your Google Voice verification code with others. Please do not give your email address to the buyer / seller who is doing business over the phone. If you feel pressured or in a hurry to buy or sell a product, disconnect and move on. If you are the victim of a scam, or if you suspect someone’s motivation, please contact the Identity Theft Resource Center (888-400-5530) or chat with your representative atidtheftcenter.org. You also need to report the scam to FTC atreportfraud.ftc.gov. If you’re fooled, it’s never too late to fix.

Google Voice only allows one account per phone number, so you can get your Voice number back if someone else gets it.

Go to tovoice.google.com on your computer. Click the settings gear icon in the upper right corner.[リンクされた番号]Under[新しいリンクされた番号]Click. Enter your phone number.[コードを送信]Click to send the 6-digit number to your mobile phone.If your landline number is stolen, call[確認]Click and then call. Enter the code,[確認]Click.

5 clever scams that make rounds you need to know

Scams are skyrocketing as more flights are canceled How to protect yourself

